Aston Martin hopeful of massive step forward in F1 spring break

There is hope at last for the team in green

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Aston Martin may be starting to see some rays of light filtering through the clouds – fittingly, as they prepare for F1's visit to the Sunshine State next month.

The team's start to the season has been one of the most embarrassing in recent memory, with vibrations from the Honda power unit literally shaking the car into retirement.

We found out on the eve of the season opener in Australia that those vibrations were so bad, drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll feared permanent nerve damage from any prolonged exposure.

After double DNFs in Melbourne and then China, there was a glimmer of light in Suzuka as Alonso did manage to complete the Japanese Grand Prix.

Now lead track engineer Mike Krack is hopeful that by the time the next race rolls around in Miami on May 3, we will no longer have to talk or write about those bad vibrations.

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Aston Martin bad vibrations on the way out?

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He said: “We had some measures in place here. There was an issue; we tested something in practice that was a small improvement, but we couldn't use it in the race. So, as Fernando said, it was a little better. It's something we'll continue to work on with our partner, and I'm confident that by Miami we'll have reached a point where we no longer need to discuss this.”

Even with no bad vibrations, Aston Martin are several seconds behind the front runners in 2026 - not what billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll expected when he hired the sport's foremost design genius, the legendary Adrian Newey. Krack says that gap will take time to close.

While Aston Martin are undoubtedly improving race on race, Krack points out that so is the rest of the 2026 grid. There is no magic wand that he, Newey or anybody else can wave.

“We can’t forget that Formula 1 is never static; they’re not going to wait for us. Our rivals are also working hard and with the intensity of a full season, so it will be difficult to close this gap, and we must be aware of that and push hard. There’s no magic solution."

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