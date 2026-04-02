Red Bull face fresh setback as Verstappen confidant leaves team

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Red Bull will reportedly have to contend with another exit, this time on four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's side of the garage.

In recent times, several key figures behind Red Bull championship success have departed, including high profile names such as Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and, of course, Christian Horner.

Newey moved on to Aston Martin, while Wheatley is currently in-between jobs after leaving his role at Audi. McLaren also signed Will Courtenay to replace Rob Marshall and former head mechanic Lee Stevenson now wears Audi overalls.

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Horner was relieved of his duties in 2025, but is currently looking for a route back into the F1 paddock, while long-time advisor Helmut Marko ended his F1 career with Red Bull at the close of the 2025 season.

Now another key figure has reportedly left the team. According to F1-Insider, Ole Schack, the front-end mechanic working with Max Verstappen, has handed in his resignation. Schack, a stalwart with the team since the Sebastian Vettel years, has reportedly grown tired of a work environment that has significantly changed over the years.

Red Bull CEO reacts to rising pressure

Alongside this, Red Bull should also be concerned about the future of their star driver Verstappen, although this has more to do with the direction F1 have taken their new generation of cars in.

It was reported in the Dutch media after the Japanese Grand Prix that Verstappen is 'seriously considering' F1 retirement. His own comments at Suzuka also have raised question marks over his future.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live after the Japanese GP, Verstappen said: "I see it like this: You hear it from a lot of sports people when you speak to them about how are you successful. It all starts with actually enjoying what you're doing before you can actually commit to it 100 per cent.

"Now I think I'm committing 100 per cent and I'm still trying, but the way that I am telling myself to give it 100 per cent I think is not very healthy at the moment because I am not enjoying what I'm doing.

"And now people can easily say, 'Yeah, well, you've won so many championships and races and now just because the car is not good you are complaining.' Maybe you can see it like that, but I see it different."

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