close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

Christian Horner and Mercedes battle for Alpine F1 to be hijacked by New York Mets billionaire

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner and Mercedes battle for Alpine F1 to be hijacked by New York Mets billionaire

Billionaire Steven Cohen looks to gazump Christian Horner and Mercedes

Remy Ramjiawan
Redacteur/presentator GPFans
Formule 1-verslaggever, interviewer, maar ook presentator en redacteur

The race to secure a minority stake in Alpine is gathering pace, with a new contender now reportedly entering the picture.

Mercedes-Benz Group is believed to be considering a move for the shares, while former Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has also been linked with an investment in the Enstone-based outfit.

According to PlanetF1, both parties could now face serious competition from a wealthy external investor, adding a new twist to the developing situation.

Otro Capital currently holds a 24 percent stake in the team. The consortium includes several Hollywood stars and renowned athletes, but corporate documents reveal that Otro Capital won’t be allowed to sell its shares until after September this year.

Owner of the New York Mets steps in

This initiative attracted a host of sponsors and opened up new commercial opportunities—a plan that Cohen hopes to replicate with Alpine.

Alpine pressures Otro Capital to sell

The potential change in ownership after September is partly driven by Alpine’s growing dissatisfaction with Otro Capital.

The consortium was originally expected to enhance the image of both Renault and the F1 team, but that promise has not been fulfilled.

As a result, Alpine is urging the group to sell its stake, paving the way for possible new owners such as Mercedes, Horner, or even Steven Cohen.

Related

F1 Mercedes Christian Horner Toto Wolff Alpine

More F1 news

Full News Feed

BMW tease move for Max Verstappen after standout display

BMW tease move for Max Verstappen after standout display

  • Yesterday 19:00
Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles

Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles

  • Yesterday 21:00
EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz

EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz

  • Yesterday 17:00
Mercedes break silence following shock disqualification setback

Mercedes break silence following shock disqualification setback

  • March 23, 2026 19:00
Christian Horner’s F1 comeback hopes hit by Adrian Newey decision

Christian Horner’s F1 comeback hopes hit by Adrian Newey decision

  • March 22, 2026 19:00
Mercedes F1 team announce new team principal role in reshuffle

Mercedes F1 team announce new team principal role in reshuffle

  • March 22, 2026 17:00

Just in

25-3
Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles
25-3
BMW tease move for Max Verstappen after standout display
25-3
EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz
24-3
Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors with latest family outing
24-3
Max Verstappen’s tough start sparks Daniel Ricciardo curse theory
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Christian Horner and Mercedes battle for Alpine F1 to be hijacked by New York Mets billionaire Alpine F1

Christian Horner and Mercedes battle for Alpine F1 to be hijacked by New York Mets billionaire

Yesterday 23:00
Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles Aston Martin

Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles

Yesterday 21:00
BMW tease move for Max Verstappen after standout display Max Verstappen

BMW tease move for Max Verstappen after standout display

Yesterday 19:00
EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x