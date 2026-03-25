Christian Horner and Mercedes battle for Alpine F1 to be hijacked by New York Mets billionaire

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The race to secure a minority stake in Alpine is gathering pace, with a new contender now reportedly entering the picture.

Mercedes-Benz Group is believed to be considering a move for the shares, while former Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has also been linked with an investment in the Enstone-based outfit.

According to PlanetF1, both parties could now face serious competition from a wealthy external investor, adding a new twist to the developing situation.

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Otro Capital currently holds a 24 percent stake in the team. The consortium includes several Hollywood stars and renowned athletes, but corporate documents reveal that Otro Capital won’t be allowed to sell its shares until after September this year.

Owner of the New York Mets steps in

This initiative attracted a host of sponsors and opened up new commercial opportunities—a plan that Cohen hopes to replicate with Alpine.

Alpine pressures Otro Capital to sell

The potential change in ownership after September is partly driven by Alpine’s growing dissatisfaction with Otro Capital.

The consortium was originally expected to enhance the image of both Renault and the F1 team, but that promise has not been fulfilled.

As a result, Alpine is urging the group to sell its stake, paving the way for possible new owners such as Mercedes, Horner, or even Steven Cohen.

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