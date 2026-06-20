F1 star delighted after Red Bull return: 'Good to be back'
F1 star delighted after Red Bull return: 'Good to be back'
Back so soon?
Yuki Tsunonda has revealed he was thrilled to back in a Formula 1 car following his return to a Red Bull seat.
Tsunoda was in F1 for five years before falling off the grid at the end of 2025 having driven for Red Bull for all but the first two races of the the season.
Previously he had been at Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls since 2021, stepping up to replace Liam Lawson after the latter was sensationally dropped after just two races of the 2025 campaign.
However, the Japanese star struggled up against Max Verstappen and lost his F1 place at the end of the season, although he now serves as test and reserve driver for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls.
Yuki Tsunoda back on track at Red Bull
Tsunoda claimed that under hot conditions in Spain, he did over 120 laps to help Red Bull, who have endured a poor start to the season with just one podium at the coming through Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Tsunoda said on X: "Still smiling after two race distances in the Barcelona heat. So good to be back behind the wheel, feels like I never left."
TPC tests usually involve F1 cars older than more than two years, but due to the massive change of rules for 2026, cars from last season can now be used for TPC purposes.
As such, Tsunoda appeared to be driving the RB21 that he featured in for the team last year. Although it's his first time back on track for a test he has previously driven cars more than a decade old in his new test role.
He has piloted the RB7 and RB8, most notably back in April at Istanbul Park, which hosted the former Turkish Grand Prix, for a Red Bull promotional video.
still smiling after two race distances in the barcelona heat ?— 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) June 16, 2026
so good to be back behind the wheel, feels like i never left pic.twitter.com/2rqr3K2WM4
Ferrari test in Barcelona
While Red Bull were testing at Barcelona, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Cadillac were also on track undergoing tyre tests for F1 tyre supplier Pirelli.
Charles Leclerc was back behind the wheel for Ferrari, while Jacques Crawford was in the Aston Martin and former F1 star Guanyu Zhou in the Cadillac.
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