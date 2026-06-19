F1 fan shouts at Fernando Alonso - his comment goes viral

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Fernando Alonso's disastrous home grand prix weekend in Barcelona featured a hilarious moment from a very optimistic F1 fan.

Alonso was back in Barcelona last weekend for the newly-named Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, an event which he revealed would be his last at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The two-time world champion remains undecided as to whether or not he will sign a new contract for next season, but either way there will not be a race in Barcelona until 2028.

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But despite the sentimentality of the event for the 44-year-old, he suffered a dismal weekend. Alonso qualified plum last in his Aston Martin, behind team-mate Lance Stroll for the first time since the 2024 British GP, before then retiring from Sunday's race.

It means that Alonso now has just one point from the opening seven race weekends of the 2026 season, as Aston Martin struggle for reliability and performance compared to their rivals.

When did Alonso last win a grand prix?

Alonso's last win came at the 2013 Spanish GP, the same track at which he was racing last weekend, albeit to much less fanfare.

Overall, Alonso has 32 grand prix victories across his illustrious career but one fan clearly believes that he can add to that tally before he retires.

Immediately after Alonso had just exited qualifying in Q1 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, qualifying down in last, one fan shouted: "Go get that 33," pointing to the rather optimistic idea that Alonso could make his way through the entire grid on Sunday to take the win.

Needless to say, he didn't, and instead the 44-year-old retired his AMR26 on lap 40 after it lost power, in typical Aston Martin fashion.

Alonso and that fan will be hoping for a lot better at Alonso's second home race in September, when he drives the Madrid street circuit for the first time, the new home of the Spanish GP.

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