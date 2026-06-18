Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade

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Lewis Hamilton could receive another crucial weapon in his pursuit of the Formula 1 championship, with Ferrari reportedly preparing to introduce a significant power unit development at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion enjoyed a landmark moment in Barcelona, securing his maiden victory as a Ferrari driver after the Scuderia's latest aerodynamic package delivered an immediate improvement in performance.

Having spent the opening rounds struggling to consistently match Mercedes' pace, Ferrari appeared to make a major breakthrough in Spain. The team's progress was aided not only by aerodynamic changes but also by an innovative wheel concept that has generated considerable interest throughout the F1 paddock.

With runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli a DNF in Barcelona after a mechanical failure, Hamilton now trails the young Italian by only 41 points. And according to reports from Italy, Ferrari are set to give Hamilton another boost in Austria, all thanks to a new FIA rule kicking in.

Ferrari ready to capitalise on ADUO ruling

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ADUO (Advanced Development and Upgrade Opportunities) gives teams with weaker power units some extra spending power under F1's cost cap to bring in upgrades during the season.

With Red Bull having the most power ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and Mercedes being behind them, Ferrari are in prime position with two power unit upgrades for the rest of the season.

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FIA ADUO Analysis Engine Teams Upgrades Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades Audi Audi Two Upgrades Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

According to Italian outlet Autoracer, the first of those upgrades with a new and improved ADUO1 Ferrari power unit could be unleased in Austria on Sunday June 28. The second would likely come no more than six races later.

Hamilton is set for another boost in Austria.

More power for Hamilton

In short, Hamilton and Ferrari should arrive at the Red Bull Ring with a little more horsepower at their disposal to again take the fight to Mercedes.

There is extra optimism at Maranello thanks to the reliability issues suffered by the vaunted Mercedes power unit. This has affected both Silver Arrows drivers George Russell and Antonelli, as well as McLaren and Williams.

How does ADUO work?

The five power unit manufacturers on the 2026 F1 grid are Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Powertrains, Audi and Honda. On March 1 they all submitted their power unit designs to the FIA for homologation.

After this date, it is pretty difficult for power unit manufacturers to make any changes to their engine without seeking approval from the FIA. However, for those power unit manufacturers struggling to catch up with the rest of the field, a safety net was put in place.

To receive this safety net - ADUO - power unit manufacturers must meet a specific criteria. According to Article 4 of Appendix 4 of the new technical regulations, a manufacturer qualifies for the upgrades if their: "ICE Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE."

They are then eligible for one additional homologation upgrade in the qualifying year (i.e. 2026) and one additional homologation upgrade in the following season.

If their ICE Performance Index is 'at least four per cent below the best-performing ICE', a power unit manufacturer can then receive two additional homologation upgrades in the qualifying year and two additional homologation upgrades in the following year.

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