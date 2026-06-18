Max Verstappen's Red Bull future in doubt as manager addresses contract escape route

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Max Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, has publicly acknowledged the existence of a clause in the Dutch driver's Red Bull contract, adding another layer of intrigue to the reigning champion's long-term plans.

Although Verstappen remains signed with the Milton Keynes outfit until the end of the 2028 season, questions continue to surround whether he will see out the entirety of that agreement amid uncertainty over Red Bull's competitiveness.

Rumors surrounding a potential exit option have circulated throughout the paddock for some time, with reports suggesting the clause could allow Verstappen to walk away after the current campaign if certain performance-related conditions, including his position in the championship standings by the summer break, are not met.

With Verstappen currently languishing in seventh, it is highly likely that clause will become active. That would then give him three months up to October to decide whether to stay at Red Bull or jump ship.

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Verstappen and Vermeulen met with Red Bull chiefs in Austria last week, but came away with the superstar driver failing to give concrete assurances about his future.

Now Vermeulen, speaking to German outlet Sport Bild as reported by Sport.de, has admitted his star client has a huge decision to make.

Massive decision looms for Max Verstappen

He revealed: "We’re looking to have a decision soon so that everyone knows where they stand - potentially even before the summer break.

"Our contract runs until 2028. Naturally, exit clauses have always been part of such agreements, but we’ve never had to use one. We’ve always maintained our loyalty and intend to continue doing so.

“We want to move forward with Red Bull and see Max finish his career here, but he should always have the opportunity to win.”

Max Verstappen has a huge career decision to make.

Panic at Red Bull? Exit clause buyout?

Naturally the Verstappen exit rumours are reportedly causing significant unease at Red Bull, given the Dutchman's huge importance to the F1 team.

Some media reports claim that Red Bull could even try to buy out Verstappen's exit clause in a bid to end speculation about his future.

Where would Verstappen go after Red Bull?

Verstappen has been strongly linked with a move to Mercedes in recent months, with the Silver Arrows having the most dominant car on the grid since the new 2026 regulations came into play.

McLaren has also been strongly suggested as another option, while Ferrari appears less likely but not impossible.

Aston Martin meanwhile would potentially have the money and the appetite to chase Verstappen's signature, and they already have former Red Bull design genius Adrian Newey under contract.

But the team's performance so far in 2026 means it is not as attractive option as it might have been a year ago.

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