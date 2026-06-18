close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Raymond Vermeulen, Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen, generic, Monaco GP, 2026

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future in doubt as manager addresses contract escape route

Raymond Vermeulen, Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen, generic, Monaco GP, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future in doubt as manager addresses contract escape route

The latest on Verstappen's future

By Graham Shaw.

Max Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, has publicly acknowledged the existence of a clause in the Dutch driver's Red Bull contract, adding another layer of intrigue to the reigning champion's long-term plans.

Although Verstappen remains signed with the Milton Keynes outfit until the end of the 2028 season, questions continue to surround whether he will see out the entirety of that agreement amid uncertainty over Red Bull's competitiveness.

Rumors surrounding a potential exit option have circulated throughout the paddock for some time, with reports suggesting the clause could allow Verstappen to walk away after the current campaign if certain performance-related conditions, including his position in the championship standings by the summer break, are not met.

With Verstappen currently languishing in seventh, it is highly likely that clause will become active. That would then give him three months up to October to decide whether to stay at Red Bull or jump ship.

Verstappen and Vermeulen met with Red Bull chiefs in Austria last week, but came away with the superstar driver failing to give concrete assurances about his future.

Now Vermeulen, speaking to German outlet Sport Bild as reported by Sport.de, has admitted his star client has a huge decision to make.

Massive decision looms for Max Verstappen

He revealed: "We’re looking to have a decision soon so that everyone knows where they stand - potentially even before the summer break.

"Our contract runs until 2028. Naturally, exit clauses have always been part of such agreements, but we’ve never had to use one. We’ve always maintained our loyalty and intend to continue doing so.

“We want to move forward with Red Bull and see Max finish his career here, but he should always have the opportunity to win.”

Max Verstappen has a huge career decision to make.
Max Verstappen has a huge career decision to make.

Panic at Red Bull? Exit clause buyout?

Naturally the Verstappen exit rumours are reportedly causing significant unease at Red Bull, given the Dutchman's huge importance to the F1 team.

Some media reports claim that Red Bull could even try to buy out Verstappen's exit clause in a bid to end speculation about his future.

Where would Verstappen go after Red Bull?

Verstappen has been strongly linked with a move to Mercedes in recent months, with the Silver Arrows having the most dominant car on the grid since the new 2026 regulations came into play.

McLaren has also been strongly suggested as another option, while Ferrari appears less likely but not impossible.

Aston Martin meanwhile would potentially have the money and the appetite to chase Verstappen's signature, and they already have former Red Bull design genius Adrian Newey under contract.

But the team's performance so far in 2026 means it is not as attractive option as it might have been a year ago.

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen

More F1 news

Full News Feed

F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge

F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision

Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision

  • Yesterday 21:00
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade

  • Yesterday 19:00
THREE F1 teams request FIA review on Monaco result

THREE F1 teams request FIA review on Monaco result

  • June 17, 2026 20:25
Yuki Tsunoda U-turn after Red Bull return confirmed

Yuki Tsunoda U-turn after Red Bull return confirmed

  • June 16, 2026 20:14
Honda make Red Bull F1 return with confirmed test

Honda make Red Bull F1 return with confirmed test

  • June 16, 2026 18:38

Just in

18-6
F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge
18-6
Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision
18-6
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade
17-6
Toto Wolff makes Kim Kardashian joke after Hamilton win
17-6
THREE F1 teams request FIA review on Monaco result
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge Sky Sports F1

F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge

2 hours ago
Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision FIA News

Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision

Yesterday 21:00
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade

Yesterday 19:00
Max Verstappen's Red Bull future in doubt as manager addresses contract escape route Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future in doubt as manager addresses contract escape route

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x