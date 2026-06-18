F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge

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Wedding celebrations have been revealed for Sky Sports F1 analyst Bernie Collins and her partner Ryan McGarva, with images from their special day being shared publicly.

The couple tied the knot in a picturesque setting in County Cavan, Ireland, with photographs showcasing the ceremony and celebrations attended by family, friends, and familiar faces from the Formula 1 paddock.

A collection of images shared by photographer Fra Lucchesi on Instagram offered a glimpse into the occasion, accompanied by a message congratulating the newlyweds. While the exact date of the ceremony has not been confirmed, several of Collins’ Sky Sports colleagues, including David Croft, Karun Chandhok, and Simon Lazenby, were among those pictured enjoying the celebrations.

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It's not immediately clear when the wedding took place – other than it being unlikely that it was over an F1 race weekend, with Collins' fellow Sky Sports presenters David Croft, Karun Chandhok and Simon Lazenby all pictured in one slide of the post with their ties around their heads.

Aston Martin congratulate Bernie Collins on wedding

Collins and McGarva got engaged at the very end of 2024, with the former Aston Martin strategist revealing last year: "Ryan and I met a long time ago through motorsport, but the proposal came as a total surprise. Ryan actually got down on one ski and proposed during a ski trip to Tignes in the French Alps."

She also revealed in an interview with the Irish Examiner last month that they had moved to Scotland in the autumn, saying: "We were looking at new-builds and modern houses with access to the airport but then we found this 150-year-old stone house with views of a loch.

"We’ve done the first cold winter in the house which was a baptism of fire, so we’re looking forward to the summer coming in and over time we’ll do a bit of work to get it where it needs to be. It’s such a lovely antidote to the busyness of life – normally with F1 there’s a lot of travel, you’re usually in a city with a lot of people and there’s a lot of noise. This is a world removed from that."

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