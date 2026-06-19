F1 star proposes brand new season format

Sainz has been cooking up this idea for a while

Change your timezone:

F1 star Carlos Sainz has unveiled a wacky new season structure that he feels would determine a true drivers' champion and constructors' victor.

The Spaniard currently drives for Williams, but in the past, has also raced in the pinnacle of motorsport with four other outfits; Red Bull junior squad Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

The Grove-based squad and their team principal James Vowles fought hard for Sainz's signature, with the former star of the Scuderia promised a car capable of winning races in the near future.

Article continues under video

But sadly for Williams, their 2026 campaign has exposed their preparation for the sport's new regulations era as being less than ideal, with Vowles pledging to never make the same mistakes again as he did in the 2025/2026 winter break.

Sainz impressed in his maiden season with Williams and even picked up two podiums, but in 2026, his best result has been a disappointing P9.

Sainz reveals overhauled F1 championship structure

The F1 2026 regulations have caught many teams out, not just Williams and even F1 and the FIA have now begun the process of moving away from the near 50/50 hybrid engine split to move towards 60/40 for 2028.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Sainz was asked about the regulations debate this season.

When the question was put to him over what his ideal engine and car setup would be, Sainz instead shared an inventive way to solve the recent disagreements in the sport.

"I have a slightly crazy idea, which I don't think I've ever mentioned in the press. (Thinks) No... I don't know if I can say it," Sainz teased.

When encouraged to share his creative solution, Sainz revealed: "I've always envisioned a Formula 1 where the manufacturers and drivers are separate. Which will never happen, of course, but I've always imagined a category where you have 20 races and each driver runs two races with each car.

"Then the driver is part of F1, not part of a team; they're an F1 customer contracted by Formula 1 to drive the cars.

"So I'd have my chance to do two races with Williams, two with Mercedes, two with Ferrari... all the drivers would have exactly the same chance of winning the world championship.

"That would constitute the drivers' world championship, and then the points you score for that manufacturer would be the constructors' championship. That way, you'd completely separate the manufacturers from the drivers. And you'd have a true drivers' championship and a true constructors' championship."

Related