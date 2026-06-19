Lewis Hamilton stars in 8-hour Ferrari video that you can watch in its entirety
Lewis Hamilton stars in 8-hour Ferrari video that you can watch in its entirety
What the heck, sure
Are you the type of person who likes having a video playing in the background while you go about your day, but who gets distracted if literally anything happens in that video?
Good news! Ferrari have just the thing.
It is eight hours of Lewis Hamilton sitting in a chair and looking out over the Monaco harbour, with just the ambient sound of the wind blowing and tax-free money fluttering invisibly around the principality.
Well, alright. It's 15 minutes of that, looped 32 times to create an eight hour video. Ish. The continuity of the boats in the background is weird, sometimes they'll all just change position and colour when Hamilton's sat still, sometimes he'll be looped and the marina won't be, it's a faintly uncanny experience once you do the one thing you're not meant to do: actually pay attention to a single second of it.
One-word review Ferrari's background Hamilton video: weird
"Perfect as a background video for work, studying, relaxing, reading, gaming, or simply escaping to Monaco for a few hours."
'Background video for gaming' is a particularly fascinating idea. Presumably whoever wrote that had a sort of cosy, life sim game in mind, but it's hard to shake the mental image of someone hacking their way through Romeo is a Dead Man while Lewis Hamilton scrolls on his phone in the background.
Thanks, Ferrari. Now never do something like this again.
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