close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton stars in 8-hour Ferrari video that you can watch in its entirety

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton stars in 8-hour Ferrari video that you can watch in its entirety

What the heck, sure

By Chris Deeley.

Are you the type of person who likes having a video playing in the background while you go about your day, but who gets distracted if literally anything happens in that video?

Good news! Ferrari have just the thing.

It is eight hours of Lewis Hamilton sitting in a chair and looking out over the Monaco harbour, with just the ambient sound of the wind blowing and tax-free money fluttering invisibly around the principality.

Well, alright. It's 15 minutes of that, looped 32 times to create an eight hour video. Ish. The continuity of the boats in the background is weird, sometimes they'll all just change position and colour when Hamilton's sat still, sometimes he'll be looped and the marina won't be, it's a faintly uncanny experience once you do the one thing you're not meant to do: actually pay attention to a single second of it.

One-word review Ferrari's background Hamilton video: weird

"Perfect as a background video for work, studying, relaxing, reading, gaming, or simply escaping to Monaco for a few hours."

'Background video for gaming' is a particularly fascinating idea. Presumably whoever wrote that had a sort of cosy, life sim game in mind, but it's hard to shake the mental image of someone hacking their way through Romeo is a Dead Man while Lewis Hamilton scrolls on his phone in the background.

Thanks, Ferrari. Now never do something like this again.

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

More F1 news

Full News Feed

FIA chief reveals manufacturers could be forced out of F1

FIA chief reveals manufacturers could be forced out of F1

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star proposes brand new season format

F1 star proposes brand new season format

  • Yesterday 19:00
F1 fan shouts at Fernando Alonso - his comment goes viral

F1 fan shouts at Fernando Alonso - his comment goes viral

  • Yesterday 17:00
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade

  • June 18, 2026 19:00
Toto Wolff makes Kim Kardashian joke after Hamilton win

Toto Wolff makes Kim Kardashian joke after Hamilton win

  • June 17, 2026 22:39
Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour

  • June 17, 2026 18:30

Just in

19-6
FIA chief reveals manufacturers could be forced out of F1
19-6
F1 star proposes brand new season format
19-6
F1 fan shouts at Fernando Alonso - his comment goes viral
18-6
F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge
18-6
Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge Sky Sports F1

F1 pundit celebrates marriage as stunning wedding photos emerge

June 18, 2026 23:00
Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision FIA News

Mercedes challenge Monaco GP ruling as FIA reviews controversial podium decision

June 18, 2026 21:00
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari title hopes boosted by upcoming power unit upgrade

June 18, 2026 19:00
Max Verstappen's Red Bull future in doubt as manager addresses contract escape route Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future in doubt as manager addresses contract escape route

June 18, 2026 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x