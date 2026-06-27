Lewis Hamilton's F1 title chase is on - and this is why

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Whisper it quietly, but Ferrari may just be emerging from the F1 wilderness right into an F1 title battle, thanks in no small part to one Lewis Hamilton.

It is almost 20 years since the Scuderia sent out a world drivers' champion, when Kimi Raikkonen pipped then McLaren rookie Hamilton to the biggest prize.

Since then, some of the sport's greatest names have tried to breathe new life into the most glamorous brand in the sport, and ultimately failed. Notably four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and two-time king Fernando Alonso.

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When Hamilton's first season in Italy turned into abject failure in 2025, there were fears that he would become the latest superstar to fall victim to the Maranello curse.

But fast forward a few months, and all of a sudden the 41-year-old superstar is rejuvenated and Ferrari are at last beginning to look like an outfit capable of mounting a title bid.

Second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco showed the seven-time world champion was on the right track, and a brilliant victory in Barcelona last time out really confirmed it.

Hamilton's victory, allied to a DNF for championship leader Kimi Antonelli, means the British superstar trails by only 41 points heading to this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Has Lewis Hamilton made Ferrari a contender again?

Hamilton was a brilliant winner in Barcelona.

Speaking to media at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday, Hamilton appeared to reference that long title drought as he explained: "When you see what's possible, it kind of gives you like a North Star, you know that's the direction we need to go.

"And whether the team's not had that for a while I'm not sure, obviously last year we didn't have a North Star and this year we have it. So everyone's like doubling down, everyone's putting in that extra bit of work, even more than what they've ever done before. And I think it's really starting to show."

Can Ferrari challenge for titles in 2026?

Hamilton was asked whether there is a genuine chance of a serious title bid in 2026 and he clearly believes there is, as long as the momentum continues to build.

"I think the opportunity is there but it's one thing being there and then another thing galvanising the troops and developing.

"You know you can hit plateaus in terms of development. So all we can do is take it one day at a time, all we can do is really continue to bring everything.

Austria the next challenge for Hamilton and co

This weekend's Austrian Grand Prix provides Ferrari with an opportunity to build on that success in Barcelona, and also to prove it was no fluke.

With more upgrades coming - this time improvements to the power unit thanks to those new ADUO regulations - Hamilton is clearly eager to see what Sunday brings at the Red Bull Ring.

"We do have a new engine. It's a step, it's not the whole gap but it's a step. It's one foot forward, which I'm really proud and thankful for."

Mercedes still the team to beat

Despite the air of positivity in the Ferrari garage right now, Hamilton is under no illusions about the size of the task against a Mercedes team which had won the first six races of 2026 heading to Barcelona.

"Still Mercedes are the team to beat," he admitted.

"They've won everything else and they've been just incredible this year. Got a great car, it's an amazing team, a world championship team.

"So we have a battle on our hands and it's going to take absolutely everyone, full hands on deck for the rest of the year, to even come close to competing with them.

"But I don't think it's impossible."

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