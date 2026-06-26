Charles Leclerc faces fresh scrutiny as Ferrari struggles continue

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Charles Leclerc is facing renewed scrutiny after a difficult spell with Ferrari, with one former Formula 1 race winner suggesting the Monegasque has reached the lowest point of his time with the Scuderia.

Leclerc joined Ferrari ahead of the 2019 season after an impressive rookie campaign with Sauber, quickly establishing himself as one of the team's brightest talents and a future championship contender.

Now 28, the Ferrari star has reaffirmed his long-term commitment by signing a multi-year contract extension that is expected to keep him at Maranello until at least the end of the decade, despite the team's recent challenges.

But even after seven full seasons in red, Leclerc is yet to mount a serious championship battle.

After a difficult first year at Ferrari for his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc seemed to be holding his own against the seven-time champion, but now that the Brit has been handed a car he actually had a say in shaping, things don't seem to be going the Monegasque's way.

Leclerc struggling: 'He didn’t expect Hamilton to be this competitive'

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After Hamilton's first win in red at the Barcelona Grand Prix last time out however and Leclerc is now struggling down in fourth as he watches the 41-year-old strengthen his position in second.

There have even been talks among pundits and fans alike over whether the Scuderia should sacrifice Leclerc's season in order to help Hamilton take the fight to the dominant Mercedes duo, a concept which doesn't paint a positive picture for the rest of Leclerc's year.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, F1 race winner and former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux was asked how he felt Leclerc handled Hamilton's success in Barcelona, especially considering the 28-year-old picked up his second DNF in as many races in Spain.

In response, Arnoux gave a rather blunt assessment: "Right now, his morale is at rock bottom."

"He’s shown a fragility that was, in some ways, unexpected, making too many mistakes," he continued.

The French racer who represented Ferrari between 1983 and 1985 then highlighted Leclerc's recent on-track incidents as proof that he is struggling mentally.

"He crashed in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona. Clearly, he’s not comfortable with the car, but the problem is mainly a mental one.

"He didn’t expect Hamilton to be this competitive."

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