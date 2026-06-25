Fernando Alonso urged to stay the course with Aston Martin despite struggles
Fernando Alonso urged to stay the course with Aston Martin despite struggles
Should Alonso stay put or gamble a move away from Aston Martin?
Fernando Alonso has been advised to remain committed to Aston Martin, with some believing a move elsewhere could jeopardize what may be his last realistic opportunity to achieve major success in Formula 1.
Now in his mid-40s, the two-time world champion continues to compete at the highest level after a remarkable career that has stretched across more than 20 years in the sport.
Throughout that journey, Alonso has represented multiple teams and has never been afraid to make bold career decisions, including returning to former employers. However, there is a growing view that patience may be his best option as Aston Martin continues its long-term development project.
Alonso hasn't always been lucky enough to enjoy success following a team switch but when he gambled with a move to Aston Martin from Alpine in 2023, things worked out surprisingly well.
The 32-time grand prix winner finished the season in P4 after claiming eight podiums with Aston Martin, but sadly three years on, the Silverstone squad are struggling with the new regulations.
During Alonso's home race weekend in Barcelona last time out, the fan-favourite racer hinted at retirement, stating that 2026 would likely be his last race in Catalonia.
But reports quickly spread that Alpine were interested in signing him given that his current Aston Martin contract is set to expire at the end of this year.
So, would a return to Enstone be wise for Alonso?
Montoya: 'I'd rather Fernando stay where he is'
In conversation with AS Columbia as reported by Soy Motor, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya spoke on the rumours of a move to Alpine for Alonso, weighing in on what would be the best option for the Spaniard come 2027.
The former McLaren driver warned that Alonso could be making a grave mistake by giving up on Aston Martin, with a move away from Lawrence Stroll's squad a risky one should they improve greatly for next season.
"I’d rather Fernando stay where he is than go to Alpine," said Montoya.
Alonso's career has been characterised by two championship victories, but unfortunately he has also become synonymous with questionable team moves.
In Montoya's view, Alonso risks repeating the mistakes of his past if he opts to return to Alpine before retiring.
"If Alpine were winning races or fighting for the podium, then I’d say he should give it a go. Alpine has taken a big step forward, but there’s no guarantee they can take the next one.
"It’s like Williams: last year, Williams took a huge leap forward, and we all expected them to be right in the thick of the battle by now. But they’ve gone in the opposite direction.
"So just imagine if he leaves. That’s happened to Fernando before: he was at McLaren when they were doing terribly; he left for McLaren and McLaren started performing better.
"It could happen again. He’s at Aston Martin, and he might leave Aston Martin, and suddenly, next year, they’ll have a rocket." he added.
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