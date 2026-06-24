Daniel Ricciardo 'loving' new life outside of F1
Daniel Ricciardo 'loving' new life outside of F1
Ricciardo's been keeping busy since leaving F1!
Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on how he feels about his new life out of the cockpit.
The Australian left the sport when he was demoted out of a racing seat by Red Bull in the second half of the 2024 season, although he didn't confirm his retirement from racing until September 2025.
In a blog post on the website of Enchante, his lifestyle brand, Ricciardo has now given an update on his life outside of racing. Well, outside of driving racing cars, at least – there's a good chunk of the post devoted to his time at the Indy 500 last month.
With the history IndyCar race traditionally running on the same day as F1's Monaco Grand Prix, Ricciardo never had a chance to experience the event until his retirement. That, at least, has now been put right thanks to a trip to Indianapolis with Conor Daly for this year's edition, with the Aussie delighted too stand on the grid and soak up the atmosphere.
Ricciardo: Indy 500 visit was a special experience
“Was cool to see it from that side. And being on the grid, seeing tears in the drivers' eyes after the prayer and the anthem, I was like dammit, let's f****** goooo!! Haha, you just have to experience it. The race is something more than just a race. Hard to put into words.
“Conor [Daly] and I have been friends for close to 15 years, going back to when we were both chasing the European racing dream from opposite sides of the world. So to be there, finally, as a fan watching him race in his hometown, was pretty special. It's kinda fun when the pressure isn't on you. Being a fan again brings me back to childhood feelings and memories. I like it.”
Daniel Ricciardo reveals 'new seat'
He also revealed that he's far more than just a figurehead for Enchante, explaining that he has a seat in the office – a far cry from his old lightweight race seat in an F1 car.
“Since stepping away from the driver's seat, I've enjoyed spending a lot more time in the Enchante seat. Yep, I have a seat at the office. Most would think that's a weird jump, going from a 200mph cockpit to a static office chair. But honestly?
"I'm loving the change of pace and getting to dive deeper into the brand we built out of a racing career, but is now outliving mine. It's also a way to stay close to motorsport, just from a very different angle.”
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