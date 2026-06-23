close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen stares at a Honda logo with his hand on his chin in a composite image

Thought Red Bull and Honda were done in F1? Think again

Max Verstappen stares at a Honda logo with his hand on his chin in a composite image — Photo: © IMAGO

Thought Red Bull and Honda were done in F1? Think again

Red Bull had no choice

By Dan Ripley.

Red Bull's F1 association with Honda may have ended at the end of 2025 but a contract quirk means the partnership hasn't ended yet.

Honda first started their Red Bull agreement in 2018 by supplying sister team Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) before then also serving Red Bull a year later.

Team boss at the time Christian Horner had been furious with the service of Renault in the hybrid era that started in 2014, claiming they were holding back the team's potential. Horner demanded an engine that provided the necessary power to help Adrian Newey's excellent chassis on the Red Bull cars. In came Honda.

Straight away Honda were on the pace of the Tag Heuer badged Renault engines before them and one big upgrade later for 2021 helped propel Max Verstappen to his first F1 world championship at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, Honda by this point had already decided to scale back from F1.

Honda didn't leave Red Bull completely from 2022, helping the team build their own power units in an arrangement that lasted until the end of the 2025 season.

Why are Honda still working with Red Bull?

An agreement was reached between the teams for Honda to still supply Red Bull engines until 2027 for TPC (Testing Previous Cars) sessions.

Due to the radical nature of F1 cars in 2026, F1 rules have deemed that use of last year's cars or older for teams is now acceptable for TPC. Previously the cars had to be two years old or older.

Red Bull are not able to put their new engines in the 2025 cars and as such have struck an agreement with Honda for this season and 2027 so they can fulfil their TPC days using their RB21.

GPFans understands that Honda are contracted to provide Red Bull with 2025 specification engines for Red Bull and Racing Bull's TPC requirements for this season and next.

Yuki Tsunoda recently tested for Red Bull in TPC rules
Yuki Tsunoda recently tested for Red Bull in TPC rules

Furthermore Honda engineers will also participate in the tests where needed for both Red Bull teams.

However, this is not part of a technical collaboration or agreement between Red Bull and Honda, and will end as soon as Laurent Mekies' team have a RBPT-Ford powered car that can satisfy TPC rules.

Red Bull performed a TPC test last week at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit after the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda was behind the wheel of the Honda powered RB21, completing over two race distances.

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Honda

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Axed Red Bull F1 star reveals Max Verstappen frustration

Axed Red Bull F1 star reveals Max Verstappen frustration

  • Yesterday 21:00
Red Bull F1 chief warns Max Verstappen not to get hopes up over latest upgrades

Red Bull F1 chief warns Max Verstappen not to get hopes up over latest upgrades

  • Yesterday 19:00
Ferrari told to make brutal Lewis Hamilton choice in Mercedes F1 title fight

Ferrari told to make brutal Lewis Hamilton choice in Mercedes F1 title fight

  • Yesterday 17:00
Will Fernando Alonso become Max Verstappen's team-mate?

Will Fernando Alonso become Max Verstappen's team-mate?

  • June 21, 2026 23:02
Max Verstappen back to fan-favourite look

Max Verstappen back to fan-favourite look

  • June 20, 2026 15:04
Carlos Sainz exit rumours swirl amid Barcelona Williams comments

Carlos Sainz exit rumours swirl amid Barcelona Williams comments

  • June 21, 2026 21:01

Just in

23-6
Axed Red Bull F1 star reveals Max Verstappen frustration
23-6
Red Bull F1 chief warns Max Verstappen not to get hopes up over latest upgrades
23-6
Ferrari told to make brutal Lewis Hamilton choice in Mercedes F1 title fight
21-6
Will Fernando Alonso become Max Verstappen's team-mate?
21-6
Carlos Sainz exit rumours swirl amid Barcelona Williams comments
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Will Fernando Alonso become Max Verstappen's team-mate? F1 News & Gossip

Will Fernando Alonso become Max Verstappen's team-mate?

June 21, 2026 23:02
Carlos Sainz exit rumours swirl amid Barcelona Williams comments F1 News & Gossip

Carlos Sainz exit rumours swirl amid Barcelona Williams comments

June 21, 2026 21:01
Mercedes strategy questioned as Hamilton secures stunning title boost Mercedes

Mercedes strategy questioned as Hamilton secures stunning title boost

June 21, 2026 19:02
Lewis Hamilton drives THREE-seated car in private Ferrari test Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton drives THREE-seated car in private Ferrari test

June 21, 2026 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x