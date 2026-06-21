Lewis Hamilton drives THREE-seated car in private Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton drives THREE-seated car in private Ferrari test
Is there anything Lewis Hamilton cannot do?!
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been spotted at Ferrari's test track, driving an unusual machine!
Fresh from his victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last weekend, Hamilton was with his team at Fiorano, Ferrari's private test track.
He was likely filming some promotional content for the team, but rather unusually, he was not driving a single-seater F1 car.
Instead, Hamilton was caught in footage that has gone viral on social media driving a three-seated F1 car, with two passengers sat behind the driver, either side of the cockpit.
It's an unusual machine and one that is often used for 'F1 experience' days for fans, or for young racing drivers who want to learn how an F1 car handles.
For Hamilton, he had Italian entrepreneurs Gian Enrico Gilardi and Francesco Ragazzi in the passenger seats, and then posed for a photo with the Ferrari team at the track.
Is a three-seated F1 car similar to a modern-day F1 car?
The car that Hamilton was driving around Fiorano had the unmistakeable sound of a 3.0-litre V10 engine which were previously used in F1, and this particular Ferrari model is supposed to be a replica of the legendary F2002, in which Michael Schumacher claimed 10 grand prix victories and the 2002 drivers' title.
These days, the three-seated F2002 replica is used simply for promotional reasons and for the Ferrari F1 Clienti programme.
Hamilton will return to the more regular single-seater SF-26 next weekend as he continues his pursuit of an unprecedented eighth world championship title.
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