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Kevin Magnussen

F1 star's NASCAR debut sparks angry confrontation

Kevin Magnussen — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star's NASCAR debut sparks angry confrontation

Kevin Magnussen raced in F1 between 2014-2024, but is now taking part in different series

By Sam Cook.

Former F1 star Kevin Magnussen got himself involved in a shouting match following his NASCAR Cup Series debut at San Diego.

Magnussen last raced in F1 in 2024, but after being sacked by his Haas team, switched his attentions to different racing series around the world, including the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship. Last weekend, he took part in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race, starting from pole.

But the Danish racing driver took the opportunity this weekend to make his debut in US-based racing series the NASCAR Cup Series, stepping into the No.91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Magnussen performed pretty well on his debut, claiming the fastest lap of the race by almost eight tenths of a second, although ultimately finishing the race down in 27th.

After the race, however, all eyes were on the 33-year-old, as NASCAR regular Noah Gragson stormed up to Magnussen, repeatedly asking the Dane "What the f*** is your problem?," after the pair were involved in an incident which wrecked Gragson's car.

"Why did you wreck me?," Gragson asked, to which Magnussen replied: "Because you're a f****** idiot!"

Who won NASCAR Anduril 250?

While Magnussen and Gragson were squabbling away in the middle of the pack, further up the grid the Cup Series saw a shock, first-time winner.

In just his 13th career start in the premier series of the sport, the part-time 23XI Racing star Corey Heim defeated full-time team-mates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to take the victory.

Heim battled Reddick for the win in the dying laps before the No. 45 blew a tyre while running in second, leaving the 23-year-old to cruise home to a memorable first victory.

There is the hope for part-timers like Magnussen that you do not have to be a full-time Cup Series star to claim wins in the series.

Related

F1 Haas Kevin Magnussen NASCAR

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