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Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026

Lando Norris opens up on family plans and when he expects to leave F1

Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lando Norris opens up on family plans and when he expects to leave F1

Lando Norris can't see himself copying Lewis Hamilton

By Matthew Hobkinson.

McLaren driver Lando Norris has admitted he does not see himself racing in Formula 1 into his forties, suggesting he hopes to step away from the sport before reaching the age of veterans such as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton, now 41, and Alonso, 44, remain the oldest competitors on the current grid, continuing to perform at the highest level despite careers that span decades.

At 26 years old, Norris still has plenty of time to build his legacy in Formula 1, but the Brit has already started thinking about life beyond racing, including his desire to eventually start a family and pursue goals away from the track.

Longevity in sport can be seen as both a blessing and a curse - one look at Hamilton and Alonso's contrasting fortunes this year paint a very different picture.

And the McLaren star for one does not want to follow the example set by his seniors, as the reigning champion revealed dreams of being done with the sport by the time he gets to their age.

Norris: I will not be in F1 as long as Hamilton

"No chance. Maybe I am wrong. But I want kids and I want out of here," Norris said when asked if he could see himself racing as long as Hamilton has.

"I hope that my kids would be in Formula 1, so maybe I'll still be around [in the future], and I will always love racing.

"But at the same time, I enjoy a lot of things outside Formula 1 and life is not very long.

"It is not like I am leaving here anytime soon. I still have a long contract, and I want to achieve a lot more in Formula 1, but just not to the level of 40 years old. I don't want to spend half my life driving cars. I want to go and live my life doing other things."

READ MORE: 'Hamilton won't be around for long' - Leclerc told to be patient

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F1 Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lando Norris

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