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Mercedes contract decision could shape Max Verstappen's F1 future

Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes contract decision could shape Max Verstappen's F1 future

There had been talk that Max Verstappen could replace George Russell at Mercedes

By Sam Cook.

Mercedes have made a decision on the future of F1 driver George Russell which may alter Max Verstappen's future, according to reports in Italian media.

Russell signed a new contract with the Brackley-based F1 outfit last year, but at the time it was only announced as a one-year deal, similarly to his team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

In 2026 so far, Russell has struggled to keep pace with his team-mate, only having won one grand prix while Antonelli has won five, and he is 50 points behind the young Italian driver in the drivers' championship.

That's despite the fact that Russell was much faster than Antonelli last year, finishing 169 points ahead of the rookie.

Russell's poor form in 2026 has led to some suggestions that Mercedes might look to swap out the Brit for four-time world champion Max Verstappen, whom Toto Wolff has been a long-time admirer of.

Russell to stay at Mercedes?

The above Italian publication have announced that an option to extend Russell's contract by another year has been accepted by both parties, with an announcement reportedly imminent.

GPFans has contacted Mercedes for comment.

They state that it could even be announced at this weekend's Austrian GP, where Russell is desperately hoping to start eating into Antonelli's giant championship lead by returning to form.

Antonelli is also unlikely to leave his seat at Mercedes considering his form in 2026, so that leaves some questions for Verstappen about where his future lies.

The Dutchman has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract which is understood to come into play at the end July before the summer break, which states that he can leave if he is not in the top two of the championship.

Verstappen is currently seventh in the standings.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

There has been no indication from Verstappen as of yet that he would want to depart the team amid his exit clause, although this is now the third season in a row that he has been linked with a move away.

In 2024 and 2025, Mercedes boss Wolff was publicly pursuing the idea of Verstappen joining his team, although these latest rumours surrounding Russell's position in the team for 2027 appears to have closed that door.

Of course, the main rumours surrounding Verstappen's future this year have involved the idea that he could walk away from the sport entirely.

Verstappen has been very critical of the 2026 regulations, claiming the new cars are 'not fun' to drive.

READ MORE: Red Bull set for radical new design at Austrian GP in bid to keep Verstappen

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes George Russell Austrian Grand Prix

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