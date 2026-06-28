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Verstappen

'Odd' Red Bull crash leaves Max Verstappen confused

Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

'Odd' Red Bull crash leaves Max Verstappen confused

Max Verstappen crashed at the penultimate turn at the Red Bull Ring

By Sam Cook.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has explained the crash which left him unable to fight for pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was on a very fast lap and looked like he could challenge the times of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, but crashed heading into the penultimate turn at the Red Bull Ring.

His Red Bull car seemed to suffer a moment heading into turn nine which the Dutchman was unable to correct, ending his participation in the session.

Despite a yellow flag being waved due to Verstappen's crash, the Dutchman's failure to complete his lap paved the way for Mercedes' George Russell, who snatched pole from Leclerc having lifted off the throttle sufficiently at turn nine where the yellow flags were being raised.

Verstappen will therefore start the race in Austria down in fifth, far from ideal at Red Bull's home race and an event that has become like a second home race for the Dutchman, with the swathes of orange clearly visible in the grandstands.

Verstappen explains Austrian GP crash

"In that lap, on turn six, there was a big moment on entry," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 after the race. "It is a bit weird as I have not had something like that all weekend.

"Then, in turn nine, it was immediately gone. Not a small correction but full-lock off. That is a bit odd, so we will have a look.

"It's a shame as realistically we could have been P3. But getting off the line is hard for us so even P3 we might drop to P5.

"There are still some things we want to understand from the package, some that worked well and some not so well, and work from there."

Verstappen will be looking to put on a show in the race on Sunday, and try to challenge for a podium finish at the circuit where he has claimed four previous grand prix wins.

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring

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