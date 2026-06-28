George Russell hit by FIA deleted lap ruling at Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell hit by FIA deleted lap ruling at Austrian Grand Prix
The FIA's deleted laps caused confusion in Austria
F1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed George Russell was one of nine drivers hit by a deleted lap ruling during qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.
In the final moments of Saturday's fight for pole position, it was Ferrari star Charles Leclerc who looked set to take the top spot on the grid for Sunday's main race.
However, shortly after the Monegasque star appeared to have clinched pole, Max Verstappen pushed too hard into Turn 9 and sent his RB22 straight through the gravel and into the wall.
Initially, only a single yellow flag was waved following Verstappen's crash, causing George Russell to lift and exercise caution, and though this didn't stop him from securing pole, he had his in-lap deleted soon after once double-waved yellows had been wheeled out.
Kimi Antonelli on the other hand thought a double-waved yellow had been issued instantly, causing him to abandon his lap and with it, his chance of securing a spot on the front row.
FIA confirm deleted lap count at Austrian GP
Following Saturday's qualifying, F1's governing body revealed that all the drivers who made it into the top 10 aside from Verstappen were caught out by the eventual double-waved yellows.
All nine stars had laps deleted at Turn 9 due to their cars having passed through a double-waved yellow flag marshalling sector.
As these were all in-laps not flying laps, none of the deleted times have impacted the final qualifying order.
Below is the FIA's full list of deleted lap times from the 2026 Austrian GP qualifying:
|No.
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17:00:45
|PIT
|2
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|17:00:56
|PIT
|3
|9
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|17:01:04
|PIT
|4
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|17:01:15
|PIT
|5
|9
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|17:01:23
|PIT
|6
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|17:01:30
|PIT
|7
|9
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|17:01:42
|PIT
|8
|9
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|17:01:58
|PIT
|9
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|17:02:04
|PIT
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