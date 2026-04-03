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Max Verstappen at Suzuka

Max Verstappen insider reveals concerns about F1 champ

Max Verstappen at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen insider reveals concerns about F1 champ

A Dutch F1 journalist is concerned over the Red Bull star's mindset

Originally written by Brian Van Hinthum. This version is a translation.

A Dutch F1 insider has admitted that there's one thing about Max Verstappen's recent comments that worries him.

De Telegraaf's Erik van Haren has warned that fans don't need to be worried about the four-time world champion being angry at the sport – but instead about how resigned he seems to his current situation.

Red Bull, partnering with Ford this season, have encountered early struggles. After just three races, Verstappen is still waiting for a podium finish in the 2026 championship.

In his review of the Suzuka race, Van Haren noted a dramatic shift in the champion’s attitude. “He admitted a few times that he’s moved past his initial frustration – it’s almost as if he’s accepted the situation,” said the De Telegraaf journalist.

Van Haren described this as a worrying sign for an athlete of his stature. “It’s one of the worst states you can see in a top competitor, both on and off the track. I’ve hardly ever seen him like this,” he explained.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP

Why is Verstappen angry?

Verstappen recently dubbed these rules “anti-racing” because of their extreme focus on energy management.

His father, Jos Verstappen, has also expressed concerns that the current changes in the sport might be sapping his son’s drive.

Over the Japanese weekend, Max admitted he is seriously reassessing his future in Formula 1. “I have a lot to figure out in the coming months,” he remarked – a sentiment Van Haren stated he had never heard before.

Verstappen no longer enjoys F1

The current generation of cars seems to be stripping away the enjoyment of race weekends for Verstappen. Van Haren observes that the reigning world champion now finds little satisfaction in his work on the track.

“He’s clearly upset – not just with the car, but also with the regulations and how racing feels in today’s Formula 1. He’s lost the joy that once defined his approach,” Van Haren explained.

The reporter added that Verstappen appears to be simply counting down the days until he can fly home. Should he decide to remain in Formula 1 but seek a different atmosphere than what Red Bull currently offers, he may well explore options with another team in the coming months.

READ MORE: 'Breaking F1 rules' - Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton tells all

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