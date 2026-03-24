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Audi’s entry into Formula 1 has encountered early setbacks, with the project already facing questions just two rounds into the 2026 campaign.

The outfit, which transitioned from Sauber ahead of the new regulation era, underwent a rebrand and introduced a fresh visual identity, but much of the internal structure and personnel remained largely unchanged.

That continuity extended to the driver lineup, with Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg staying on after the 2025 season, as both drivers committed to seeing the team through its transformation under the German manufacturer.

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Audi appeared to have done everything they could to hit the ground running in their first year as an F1 outfit, with lofty goals and some serious backing making them quiet contenders for future championships.

At least, that's what they had hoped.

Audi cited 'personal reasons' for his exit amid rumours that Wheatley is actually eyeing up a move to take over from Adrian Newey as Aston Martin team principal.

Prior to confirmation of the former Red Bull chief's Audi exit, reports had circulated that Aston Martin had approached Wheatley about their team principal role, with rumours suggesting the Brit hadn't declined the offer due to an interest in moving back to the UK, something he could do with the Silverstone-based Aston Martin team.

But Audi saw this coming. As well as their Hinwil chassis/race operations centre and Neuberg PU site, they even opened a technology centre in Bicester in the heart of the UK's motorsport valley, in hope of poaching some of the best talent from rival F1 teams.

If Wheatley does go on to replace Newey at Aston Martin, it would be a blow to Audi's credibility, so where does this leave them after such an early setback in their tenure as an F1 team?

Wheatley exit hasn't changed Audi's bold F1 goal

Audi’s statement cited ‘personal reasons’ for Wheatley’s exit and confirmed that former Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto would take on additional team principal responsibilities as well as juggling his role as Head of the Audi F1 project following the shock leadership change.

But Audi's official announcement regarding Wheatley's departure also hinted a full-time replacement for the Brit would be appointed further down the line.

Audi’s statement read: "Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal. Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

"The team's future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula 1."

What's next for Audi in F1?

Deep down, Audi would surely agree that it is far from ideal to be looking for a new F1 team boss already, but the German automotive giants put on a united front (as expected) when announcing Wheatley's exit.

The team reassured their fans and stakeholders that their commitment to making a splash in the pinnacle of motorsport remained unchanged by, writing: "With the unwavering commitment of AUDI AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030."

But so far, Audi have only picked up two championship points in 2026, with Bortoleto not even able to start the Chinese Grand Prix last time out due to technical issues with his new machinery.

This leaves them on the same amount of points as Williams, who have suffered a dismal start to the new regulations cycle, above only new squad Cadillac and the struggling Aston Martin squad, who are yet to finish a full grand prix.

When is the next F1 race?

Audi F1 drivers Bortoleto and Hulkenberg will return for the third round of the 2026 championship with a new team principal in the form of Binotto in Suzuka next time out.

The next grand prix will take place on Sunday, March 29, as the Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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