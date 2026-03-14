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Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2026

F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli smashes pole record after George Russell Mercedes issues

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli smashes pole record after George Russell Mercedes issues

The results from the 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying session

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, becoming the youngest ever F1 polesitter in the process.

George Russell will start alongside him on the front row but the Brit nearly had an absolutely disastrous session, his car stopping on track early in Q3 before he had set a lap time.

Russell had complained about understeer at the end of Q2, having been beaten by Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli on the timing boards, and had his team change his broken front wing before Q3.

However, he stopped on track almost immediately after going out, complaining about power issues, before getting his car running again – but slowly, unable to change gear as he trundled around to the pits in desperate hope that his issues could be resolved. They were, but the Brit simply couldn't find the pace to beat his teenage colleague.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will get a great chance to use their prodigious take-off speed from third and fourth respectively, but Max Verstappen will start in eighth, behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly on the fourth row.

Having also stopped after just a handful of laps in practice and failed to finish the sprint race, the Racing Bulls rookie surely feared the worst at that point – but he emerged from the garage with enough left on the clock to set a final lap, which sent him through to Q2.

However, when he was tracking to challenge the top 10 in his final Q2 run, Gabriel Bortoleto went off at the final corner to bring out double yellow flags and ruin Lindblad's lap. He will start 15th.

The bottom six will again be made up of two Williams, two Aston Martins and two Cadillacs.

READ MORE: Newey opens up on Alonso pain with Aston Martin 'on their knees'

F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2026

Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:32.064
2George RussellMercedes+0.222s
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.351s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.364s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.486s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.544s
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.809s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.938s
9Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.057s
10Oliver BearmanHaas+1.228s
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
12Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
13Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
14Liam LawsonRacing BullsELIMINATED IN Q2
15Arvid LindbladRacing BullsELIMINATED IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
17Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q1
18Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q1
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
20Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
21Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
22Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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