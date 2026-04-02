Change your timezone:

Formula 1 has confirmed when tickets for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on sale, with fans already able to place deposits on packages priced between $50 and $28,000.

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to run from Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 22, once again forming part of the trio of races that bring the season to a close.

Tickets officially go on sale on May 7, but Formula 1 has already outlined the range of packages and pricing options available, allowing fans to secure their place with a deposit now.

Article continues under video

To offer balance with the glitz and glamour of the event, there are also more affordable day tickets on sale with prices starting at $50 for one day of action.

Here is a full breakdown of prices and what certain packages include for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Flamingo General Admission - Single-Day from $50

Three-day tickets start at $492 and covers all the F1 action and the interactive fan zone, which can be paid in monthly instalments of $98.40.

Grandstand Prices - from $925 to $2,051

There are five grandstand options at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the cheapest being $925 for three-days in the Heineken Grandstands.

The ticket sits you at Turn 4 and the Koval Straightaway and includes all-inclusive beer, fan activations, and live entertainment featuring music and driver interviews.

Next up the price range is the West Harmon Grandstand for $1,012 (three days again) which allows you to watch the race at the final turn and witness the race to the finish line.

This is followed by the Turn 3 Grandstand for $1,329, which is also includes access to the F1 Academy paddock.

The T-Mobile Grandstands places you near the iconic sphere for $1,445 and is marketed as the 'biggest F1 party on track.' Unsurprisingly, it includes the T-Mobile stage where you can watch the yet to be named A-Listers perform.

Finally, the most expensive grandstand is the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand which looks over the start/finish straight and costs $2,051. Here you can catch all the action pre-race, at lights out, the chequered flag and in the pit lane.

You also have access to the F1 Academy paddock and the Heineken stage which will feature live entertainment.

Hospitality - ranges from $2,542 to $28,885

For those looking for top of the range hospitality at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, then the first hospitality package starts at $2,542. Called the Club Paris package, you can experience the race from the heart of The Strip at Club Paris, featuring trackside terrace views, a rooftop lounge, live entertainment, and all-inclusive food and drinks.

The HGV Clubhouse costs $3,728 for the weekend, which is a shared hospitality space which offers sweeping views of the Harmon Straight and a tight chicane, plus the iconic Strip.

There are several more hospitality packages but we're going to focus on the ones that hit five digits, the first of which is the $10,902 Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club Rooftop.

A sports bar atmosphere above the pit lane is promised, with all-inclusive cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and massive screens for optimal race viewing. It also includes a commemorative ticket box, exclusive pit lane walk and paddock tour and transportation to and from the Paddock Club.

The Wynn Grid Club is the second most expensive package and costs $25,997 for the weekend. It boasts an ultra-luxury suite and a 360-degree views of Turns 1 & 2 from a private outdoor terrace in the Paddock Club.

Now it's time for the one you've all been waiting for, the most expensive package at the Las Vegas Grand Prix - Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage. The ticket for the weekend costs a staggering $28,885.

The world renowned chef delivers three days of diverse cuisine curated by Ramsay himself. That's not it though! You also receive F1 podium celebration access, a paddock pass with behind-the-scenes access, access to Paddock Club Rooftop and a whole host of experiences, including a paddock tour.

What about the commemorative ticket box I hear you ask? You get that thrown in as well.

A word from the president of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Following the announcement, president and CEO of the Las Vegas GP Emily Prazer said: "The first three years of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have been a vital period of growth and evolution. This timeframe allowed us to rigorously test our concepts, learning exactly what resonates with our fans, and just as importantly, what doesn’t.

"Today, we have a clearer picture than ever of the experiences our fans are looking for. As we build on this momentum, we remain committed to delivering a world-class event that is accessible and unforgettable."

Related