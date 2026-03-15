F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the Chinese Grand Prix

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Race day at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix (Sunday March 15) is upon us and here is how you can catch all of the F1 action at the Shanghai International Circuit.

After winning the sprint race on Saturday, George Russell suffered a technical issue during qualifying later on, which was resolved, but he only managed a grid slot of second.

It's Russell's teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli who will start the Chinese GP on pole, after becoming F1's youngest ever pole-sitter at the age of 19.

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All eyes will be on Ferrari at the race start however, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc starting from third and fourth respectively, and their infamous take-off speed placing them firmly in the mix for the lead.

Where's four-time Max Verstappen starting the Chinese GP then? His Red Bull is all the way down in eighth, and to add insult to injury, behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

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When is the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?

Lights out for the F1 2026 Chinese GP takes place today (Sunday, March 15) at 15:00 local time (CST), which is 07:00 GMT. That is 08:00 CET, 03:00 ET in the United States or 00:00 PT on the West Coast.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026

Location Time Local time (CST) 15:00 Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 Sunday Central European Time (CET) 08:00 Sunday United States (ET) 03:00 Sunday United States (CT) 02:00 Sunday United States (PT) 00:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 04:00 Sunday Australia (AEDT) 18:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 15:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 17:30 Sunday Mexico (CST) 01:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 16:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 09:00 Sunday Egypt (EET) 09:00 Sunday India (IST) 12:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 15:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 10:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 11:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 10:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in around the world:

Where to watch live: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

* F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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