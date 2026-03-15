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Stroll and Leclerc battling at Shanghai

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Stroll and Leclerc battling at Shanghai — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the Chinese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Race day at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix (Sunday March 15) is upon us and here is how you can catch all of the F1 action at the Shanghai International Circuit.

After winning the sprint race on Saturday, George Russell suffered a technical issue during qualifying later on, which was resolved, but he only managed a grid slot of second.

It's Russell's teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli who will start the Chinese GP on pole, after becoming F1's youngest ever pole-sitter at the age of 19.

All eyes will be on Ferrari at the race start however, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc starting from third and fourth respectively, and their infamous take-off speed placing them firmly in the mix for the lead.

Where's four-time Max Verstappen starting the Chinese GP then? His Red Bull is all the way down in eighth, and to add insult to injury, behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

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When is the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?

Lights out for the F1 2026 Chinese GP takes place today (Sunday, March 15) at 15:00 local time (CST), which is 07:00 GMT. That is 08:00 CET, 03:00 ET in the United States or 00:00 PT on the West Coast.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CST)15:00 Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)07:00 Sunday
Central European Time (CET)08:00 Sunday
United States (ET)03:00 Sunday
United States (CT)02:00 Sunday
United States (PT)00:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)04:00 Sunday
Australia (AEDT)18:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)15:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)17:30 Sunday
Mexico (CST)01:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)16:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)09:00 Sunday
Egypt (EET)09:00 Sunday
India (IST)12:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)15:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)10:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)11:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)10:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in around the world:

Where to watch live: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

* F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Oscars decision

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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