F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch the Chinese Grand Prix
Race day at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix (Sunday March 15) is upon us and here is how you can catch all of the F1 action at the Shanghai International Circuit.
After winning the sprint race on Saturday, George Russell suffered a technical issue during qualifying later on, which was resolved, but he only managed a grid slot of second.
It's Russell's teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli who will start the Chinese GP on pole, after becoming F1's youngest ever pole-sitter at the age of 19.
All eyes will be on Ferrari at the race start however, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc starting from third and fourth respectively, and their infamous take-off speed placing them firmly in the mix for the lead.
Where's four-time Max Verstappen starting the Chinese GP then? His Red Bull is all the way down in eighth, and to add insult to injury, behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.
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When is the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?
Lights out for the F1 2026 Chinese GP takes place today (Sunday, March 15) at 15:00 local time (CST), which is 07:00 GMT. That is 08:00 CET, 03:00 ET in the United States or 00:00 PT on the West Coast.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|07:00 Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|03:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|02:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|00:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|04:00 Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|18:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|17:30 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|01:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|16:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|09:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|09:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|12:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|15:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|11:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in around the world:
Where to watch live: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
* F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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