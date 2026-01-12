Max Verstappen issued farewell ahead of 2026 switch

Change your timezone:

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been bid farewell by Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe.

Verstappen has won four championships while being powered by Honda, with his Red Bull team starting their power unit partnership with the Japanese car manufacturers back in 2019.

From next year, however, Red Bull will be making their own power units in partnership with Ford, as they depart from their Honda deal.

Honda, meanwhile, are set to team up with Aston Martin, as the Adrian Newey-led team look to fight higher up the championship in years to come.

Now, Honda Racing president Watanabe has taken time to speak of Verstappen's impact on the Japanese car manufacturers, as well as express his gratitude towards the Dutchman who has become one of the greatest drivers of all time.

"We've always had the same goal: to reach the top," Watanabe told FormulaPassion. "Abu Dhabi was therefore a very emotional weekend after seven years of working together. On the one hand, we're looking forward to our new adventures, but on the other hand, it's also a bit of a sad moment.

"Max is incredibly popular in Japan. People associate him with Honda now, just like in Senna's time. He has meant a lot to our company. His attitude and faith in our engineers have always been motivating. Max will always be in our hearts."

Will Honda power Aston Martin to success?

If Aston Martin can achieve even half of the success of Red Bull during their time with Honda, then they will be happy, particularly given the team finished seventh in the constructors' championship with Mercedes engines in 2025.

They have a new power unit partnership with Honda, a plethora of new team members including design legend Newey and Enrico Cardille, as well as a two-time world champion driver in Fernando Alonso.

It remains to be seen how far all of that can get them, particularly in 2026, which is believed to come too soon for their championship ambitions.

But the wholesale regulation changes could well see them challenging for podiums and maybe even race victories next year, before knuckling down and trying to become a championship-contending outfit in years to come.

