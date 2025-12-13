Smashing TVs thanks to Lewis Hamilton - meet Max Verstappen's new team-mate

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen’s new Formula 1 team-mate, Isack Hadjar, has revealed the unexpected reaction he had while watching the heavily disputed 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hadjar has turned heads during his rookie season with Red Bull’s junior outfit, showing the potential to become a future star after proving himself throughout the ranks of the Red Bull driver academy over the past four years.

Yet despite his ties to Red Bull, the 21-year-old hasn’t always rooted for the Milton Keynes outfit, and he’s been open about the fact that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is his real idol.

Naturally, the topic of Abu Dhabi 2021 came up during his recent appearance on the Red Flags podcast, where Hadjar shared that 2021 also happened to be the same year he was signed to the Red Bull academy.

Abu Dhabi 2021 will always go down as one of the biggest 'what ifs' in F1 history, and some passionate Hamilton fans still believe the champion was robbed of his eighth drivers' title thanks to a questionable safety car call from former race director Michael Masi.

Verstappen of course went on to steal the lead and the championship on the final lap of the race in a title victory that kickstarted his dominance in the sport.

Hadjar: 'I was all in for Lewis'

“It's just, you know, there's no cameras, there's no one like there's no mic or anything. It's just me in front of my screen smashing the TV and that's it.

Despite the young driver's fury at the outcome of the grand prix, Hadjar admitted he also felt joy for the team that had invested in his own career.

“Obviously I was happy for Red Bull because at the end of the day it's not Mercedes who gave me a shot at F1, they didn't sign me," he added.

“I felt bad for him [Hamilton] but, mixed feelings.”

Hadjar went on to discuss his relationship with Hamilton, with whom he has developed a good bond with during his rookie season in the sport.

The man who was previously his hero is now his peer on track and though Hadjar has at times finished an F1 session ahead of both Hamilton and Verstappen in 2025, next year will be the ultimate test for the former Racing Bulls star as he tries his hand at the second Red Bull seat that has killed the careers of so many drivers before him.

