It is tough watching the struggles of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025 - things were not supposed to go like this for the seven-time F1 world champion.

The 40-year-old Hamilton caused huge publicity when he announced he was leaving Mercedes to make the big move to Maranello.

But so far the arrangement has been more of a marketing ploy than an on-track success, with zero podiums so far for the British great.

Even ex FIA steward and F1 driver Johnny Herbert has admitted that it is 'horrible to watch' Hamilton's decline as he tries to settle into life with the Italian giants.

The seven-time world champion has now gone 20 races without a podium at Ferrari, despite coming close to the accolade at the Mexican Grand Prix.

As the pair went wheel-to-wheel at Turn 4, Hamilton left the track and emerged back ahead of Verstappen which the stewards looked unfavourably upon, and slammed the Brit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.

Hamilton served his penalty during his first pit stop, but could not return back into podium contention and instead finished the Mexican GP in a disappointing eighth.

Is 2025 Lewis Hamilton's worst season yet?

Speaking after the Mexican GP to AdventureGamers, former FIA steward and F1 driver Herbert discussed Hamilton's performance in Mexico City alongside his ongoing struggles.

“A mixed bag. It was good to see Lewis race with Max. I thought that was a great piece of racing. There was a little bit of wheel-banging, but that was the way racing should be. It was a late dive up the inside. Lewis probably wasn't expecting it," Herbert explained.

“It was another frustrating weekend for him. It was a better qualifying. He seemed to be happier with the qualifying performance. But then in the race it didn't quite materialise. It just didn't click for him. It just seems to be an ongoing thing. It’s horrible to watch."

Meanwhile, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc secured his seventh podium finish of the 2025 season and left Mexico with second place.

“It’s an ongoing saga for him where Charles is still being very consistent and getting the job done. Lewis did say he was more comfortable with the car," Herbert continued.

“So, let's see if there is progress in the remaining races. They want that. All Lewis fans will want that at the same time. It hasn't yet materialised.”

