F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

The battle for the F1 2025 drivers' championship has taken yet another twist at the Mexico Grand Prix.

McLaren star Lando Norris did not put a foot wrong all weekend in Mexico City, qualifying on pole and taking a dominant victory in Sunday's grand prix, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place.

Norris headed into the race 14 points adrift of his teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship, but with Piastri struggling and only able to finish fifth on Sunday, Norris is now the championship leader by a single point after a huge swing.

Elsewhere, although losing ground on Norris, Max Verstappen's third-place finish also meant that he cut the gap to the championship lead, having entered Sunday's race 40 points adrift of the top spot and leaving only 36 behind.

With four grands prix and two sprints to go, a maximum of 116 points remain on the table, but whether any driver can realistically win all four grands prix and both sprints remains to be seen.

F1 2025 standings after Mexico Grand Prix

