close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Netherlands, 2024

F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Netherlands, 2024

The battle for the F1 2025 drivers' championship has taken yet another twist at the Mexico Grand Prix.

McLaren star Lando Norris did not put a foot wrong all weekend in Mexico City, qualifying on pole and taking a dominant victory in Sunday's grand prix, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place.

Norris headed into the race 14 points adrift of his teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship, but with Piastri struggling and only able to finish fifth on Sunday, Norris is now the championship leader by a single point after a huge swing.

Elsewhere, although losing ground on Norris, Max Verstappen's third-place finish also meant that he cut the gap to the championship lead, having entered Sunday's race 40 points adrift of the top spot and leaving only 36 behind.

With four grands prix and two sprints to go, a maximum of 116 points remain on the table, but whether any driver can realistically win all four grands prix and both sprints remains to be seen.

F1 2025 standings after Mexico Grand Prix

Pos. Driver Team Pts.
1Lando NorrisMcLaren357
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren356
3Max VerstappenRed Bull321
4George RussellMercedes258
5Charles LeclercFerrari210
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari146
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes97
8Alexander AlbonWilliams73
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber41
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls39
11Carlos SainzWilliams38
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin37
13Oliver BearmanHaas32
14Lance StrollAston Martin32
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls30
16Esteban OconHaas30
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28
18Pierre GaslyAlpine20
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

Oscar Piastri admits McLaren car 'not changed for a while' as downturn in form assessed
Formula 1

Oscar Piastri admits McLaren car 'not changed for a while' as downturn in form assessed

  • 1 hour ago
Helmet Marko reveals when Red Bull will make 2026 driver decision
Formula 1

Helmet Marko reveals when Red Bull will make 2026 driver decision

  • Today 17:03
F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton shares insight into 'amazing' Sebastian Vettel relationship
Formula 1

F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton shares insight into 'amazing' Sebastian Vettel relationship

  • Today 14:59
F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:07
Lewis Hamilton offers downbeat reaction after Mexican GP penalty
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton offers downbeat reaction after Mexican GP penalty

  • Yesterday 18:01
Sergio Perez says 'no driver can survive' at Max Verstappen's Red Bull
Formula 1

Sergio Perez says 'no driver can survive' at Max Verstappen's Red Bull

  • Yesterday 16:31
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open

  • 19 october
 F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

  • 17 october
 NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

  • 20 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

  • 18 october
 NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

  • 20 october

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x