The story behind F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and his Brazilian citizenship

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 hits Sao Paulo this weekend, and for Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton, the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend is always a special one.

Interlagos Circuit was the site of his first F1 title success back in 2008, completing a late overtake on Timo Glock in slippery conditions to earn himself the points to take home the title that year, and Hamilton has gone on to win the race itself on three occasions as his career has developed.

Perhaps most importantly to Hamilton, however, is that he has achieved all that success at the home race of the late, great Ayrton Senna, who still proves to be a huge inspiration to the 40-year-old Brit.

Hamilton often dons tribute helmets to three-time world champion Senna who sadly passed away aged just 34 after a tragic incident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

These tributes that are paid by Hamilton time and time again have endeared him into the hearts of Brazilian F1 fans, who this year finally have another Brazilian driver to support at the Brazilian GP for the first time since Felipe Massa in 2017, with Gabriel Bortoleto making his home race debut.

Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil back in 2022, which is not the same as full citizenship, but does celebrate an individual's outstanding achievements within a particular country.

Why is Hamilton an honorary citizen of Brazil?

Ahead of the 2022 Brazilian GP, the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia held a ceremony to give Hamilton the title of being an honorary citizen of Brazil.

An honorary citizenship was proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after the British driver won the Brazilian GP for the third time in 2021.

That race, which was an incredible comeback victory and kept him in the 2021 world championship battle, ended with Hamilton holding a Brazilian flag on his cooldown lap, before also proudly displaying that flag on the podium.

It was therefore ruled by the Brazilian National Congress that Hamilton felt a huge connection with the country, and that Brazilians also felt that connection to Hamilton.

Upon receiving the citizenship, Hamilton said in a speech: "I’d like to say a big, big thank you to everyone here at the house, for all those who’ve moved mountains to make this day possible. It is honestly the greatest honour for me to be here receiving and accepting this citizenship. I really do feel like now I’m one of you, finally.

"When I arrived here in 2007, the love that’s grown, the experiences we’ve had and, particularly 2021, knowing you guys were cheering me on the way, it was one of the most special moments of my entire life. I can’t wait for us to continue to strive ahead.

"I really want to dedicate today, this honour, to Ayrton Senna - to Ayrton’s family, to his friends and to his fans. For me, when I was five years old, I saw Ayrton race for the first time, and that was the moment I knew that I wanted to be a world champion, just like him.

"It was then that I knew and learnt about Brazil. It was then that I started to play FIFA as Brazil! But really, through his eyes, I was able to see how passionate Brazilians were, and how deep it goes, the love and passion you have for your country, and how beautiful it is. I’m so excited to spend some more time here."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

Related