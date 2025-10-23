McLaren reveal IndyCar driver's F1 future ahead of Mexico Grand Prix return

Change your timezone:

McLaren have revealed that rising IndyCar star Pato O'Ward will step back into an F1 car at the Mexico Grand Prix this weekend, while clarifying his role in the team.

The Mexican star finished second behind runaway champion Alex Palou in American's leading open-wheel series this year, taking two wins for the best season of his career thus far.

O'Ward is going to take to his home track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to help McLaren to fulfil their rookie driver quota, with all teams needing to field a rookie in each of their cars on at least two occasions in 2025.

He has competed in practice sessions before, at the 2022 and 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as at the 2024 Mexican GP.

With the IndyCar season now over, McLaren have confirmed in an official statement that O'Ward is now returning to reserve driver duties for the F1 team, backing up Norris and Oscar Piastri for the remainder of the season.

However, the team did point out that it does not necessarily mean that O'Ward will take part in all of the remaining practice sessions that they need to fulfil their rookie driver quota.

READ MORE: McLaren boss hits out at 'ludicrous' allegations in court case

Norris to miss practice session

In what may be a helping hand to Piastri's championship hopes, both of his two rivals for the title Norris and Max Verstappen are set to miss FP1 at the Mexican GP.

While it may not have too much bearing if they can get into their groove later on Friday in FP2, missing a practice session is always difficult for drivers, particularly at tracks where conditions are tough.

The Mexican GP is the highest altitude circuit on the F1 calendar, and can provide drivers with a challenge as they attempt to drive around with significantly less oxygen in the air.

Piastri will get that extra hour of practice on Friday which may just help him to settle into the weekend quicker, but nonetheless O'Ward is excited about his opportunity at his home race.

"I’m excited to be jumping back in the car for FP1 at my home race in Mexico this year," he said in a statement. "The Mexico City fans were unbelievable last time out, and it was a great feeling being able to extract everything from the programme that the team had planned.

"I’m looking forward to going again this year, working with Zak, Andrea and the whole team."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: "We are pleased to confirm that Pato O’Ward will participate in Free Practice 1 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix as he gains valuable time behind the wheel of the MCL39.

"Pato provided an appreciated contribution last season and continues to impress in the NTT IndyCar Series, making him a suitable driver for the Free Practice 1 session.

"This will provide further knowledge for Pato as he continues to be available as part of our reserve driver pool for the second year, ensuring we have a wide pool of drivers available to be called upon if required."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris after US Grand Prix?

Related