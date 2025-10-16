McLaren boss hits out at 'ludicrous' allegations in court case

Change your timezone:

Zak Brown has waved off suggestions that he wasn't on board with McLaren signing Oscar Piastri back in 2022.

The American CEO said he was 'amused' by the idea, brought up in an ongoing legal dispute with IndyCar champion Alex Palou, that the decision to bring in the Australian was actually made by Andreas Seidl.

McLaren Racing are seeking around $20 million from the four-time champion in a case which is to run until next month, after the now 28-year-old pulled out of a move to the team three years ago and stayed with the Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar team instead.

Since the explosive case got underway, the Spanish driver has admitted that he breached his contract, but maintains that he does not owe anything to McLaren.

Palou claimed he felt Brown had promised him an eventual move to McLaren's F1 team as a tactic to get him to sign for the papaya IndyCar outfit, revealing to the court last week: "Zak told me that Oscar’s performance would be evaluated against mine for the 2024 seat."

The F1 hopeful also alleged that Brown had claimed he had no say in Piastri's signing, which was instead a decision made by former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl.

Brown rejects Palou driver replacement claim

Speaking to Reuters following the claim's made in court earlier this week, Brown has rejected Palou's version of events, labelling them as 'ludicrous'.

"I'm not sure which allegation amused me more – the notion that I would not be the one making a key decision about our driver line-up, or the suggestion that I wasn’t on board with signing the hugely talented Oscar Piastri," Brown said.

"Both allegations are clearly ludicrous – and anyone who follows our sport will see straight through them."

Though McLaren's F1 championship leader has not commented publicly on the claims since the case began, Reuters revealed: "Brown, who was questioned by Palou's lawyer last week, said he saw Piastri at the weekend and the Australian had laughed at the idea his boss might not have a big say in any hiring."

