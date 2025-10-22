Red Bull chief reveals when Max Verstappen's 2026 team-mate will be decided

Change your timezone:

Senior Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has revealed when the team will make a decision on one of the most feared seats in F1.

Yuki Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen after just two races this year, after the Kiwi had come in over the off-season for Sergio Perez – and Tsunoda has struggled in what's considered the most difficult seat in the sport.

16 of Tsunoda's 25 points have come at the last three grands prix weekends though, as the Japanese racer has begun to experience some improved results in the RB21.

It means that he is still a candidate for a contract extension for the 2026 season, but Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar is the man who is the favourite to take that coveted spot alongside Verstappen.

Having had an outstanding rookie season in which he has secured his first podium and scored 39 points in the sister car, Hadjar is understood to be the favourite, but as it stands both he and Tsunoda are set to be out of contract at the end of the year.

At the United States GP, Red Bull advisor Marko made a statement on when the deadline will be for the decision regarding Red Bull's second seat.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Austin, Marko was asked about Tsunoda’s future, and confirmed Red Bull would make their decision after the Mexican GP.

"We said we would make the decision after the Mexican Grand Prix. So let’s leave it at that, please," he said.

Who will be Verstappen's team-mate in 2026?

While Tsunoda's performances have been much improved in recent weekends, the fact that he has only scored 28 points this season and sits 16th in the standings is a little embarrassing for him given Verstappen is in a title race in the same car.

The Dutchman has five race wins and 306 points, and is very much in the battle with the two McLarens for the drivers' championship.

Tsunoda's inability to back up his team-mate, though, means that Red Bull are sat fourth in the constructors' championship, and will be targeting an improvement in that standing in 2026.

Liam Lawson perhaps has an outside chance of another promotion up to Red Bull after a turnaround in form with Racing Bulls, but it is very much thought to be a straight fight between Tsunoda and Hadjar.

