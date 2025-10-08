Change your timezone:

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the media as Ferrari’s crisis deepens following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Last weekend, Hamilton experienced yet another setback with the Italian outfit despite out-qualifying team-mate Charles Leclerc in Saturday’s qualifying.

Since making the switch from Mercedes at the start of this season, Hamilton has been out-qualified by the Monegasque driver on 15 out of a possible 18 occasions, but prior to Sunday’s race, the British icon managed to line up on the grid ahead of Leclerc for the third time this year.

Hamilton appeared to be handling the car better after 17 rounds of struggle in 2025, but as the Singapore GP entered the closing stages, the 40-year-old was forced to wrestle with his F1 car after suffering a brake issue.

As he flung his Ferrari around the street track, former rival Fernando Alonso was quickly catching up, but Hamilton managed to hold off the two-time champion and the pair crossed the line in P7 and P8 respectively.

But after the chequered flag had been waved, Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for breaching track limits, with the result demoting him to P8 in yet another setback for the champion and his new team.

Hamilton addresses Ferrari recovery after 'dark' times

Following the tricky end to what Hamilton had hoped would be a more positive weekend with Ferrari, he took to Instagram to share how he had reflected on his troubling times lately both on and off the track.

Just one week before the 18th round of the championship, Hamilton had to make the devastating decision to put down his beloved pooch Roscoe, with the F1 icon touching on the emotional moment in the post.

“After a tough week, it feels good to be home. I had some time to reflect on my journey from Singapore and the main emotion I’m feeling is gratitude. The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it," Hamilton said.

The Ferrari star then turned his attention to addressing the barrage of negative media stories surrounding his future at Ferrari, writing: “I’m looking at the positives on track too. The media headlines only tell one story — one where we don’t get things quite right, or things don’t go our way. But what I have been focused on over the past few months is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.

“Yesterday was the perfect example. We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.

“I’m really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there.

“Forza Ferrari."

