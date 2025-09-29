Lewis Hamilton announces tragic death of beloved bulldog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton announces tragic death of beloved bulldog Roscoe
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has announced that his beloved bulldog Roscoe passed away on Sunday.
Last week, Hamilton revealed that Roscoe had been placed into a medically induced coma after his heart had stopped while under sedation and undergoing checks for pneumonia.
Now, the Ferrari star has confirmed Roscoe's passing at age 12 in an emotional Instagram statement on Monday morning.
Hamilton confirms Roscoe passing
"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe," the seven-time F1 champion wrote.
"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.
"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.
"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life—to love so deeply and to be loved in return.
"Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.
"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."
