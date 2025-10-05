Lewis Hamilton handed Singapore Grand Prix demotion by late FIA penalty

Change your timezone:

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was handed a demotion at the end of the Singapore Grand Prix, after an official FIA race stewards verdict.

Hamilton had originally finished a disappointing seventh, after his brakes failed when chasing down Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli for fifth place.

That meant that he once again finished behind Chase Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver having previously let Hamilton through to try and overtake Antonelli, which he very nearly pulled off.

The 40-year-old was battling an issue with his brakes on the last lap, as he pipped Alonso to the line by just four tenths despite being more than 30 seconds clear of the Spaniard at the beginning of the lap.

However, Hamilton found himself in trouble with the stewards where he breached track limits on several occasions and was shown the black-and-white flag.

In an attempt to coast home with the brake issue, Hamilton was forced to leave the track again after being shown the flag, and was subjected to an investigation by the stewards.

Hamilton awarded penalty at Singapore GP

As a result of the track limit violations, Hamilton was awarded a five-second time penalty by the stewards.

Hamilton was summoned to the stewards after the race, where he confirmed he left the track on several occasions to nurse his brake issues.

However, the stewards did not believe this was a justifiable reason to breach track limits, which was not contested by the Ferrari star.

Hamilton finished four tenths of a second ahead of Alonso in P8, and as a result of the penalty he dropped below his rival.

Alonso was unhappy over team radio after he witnessed Hamilton's track limit violations, and said: "Oh f***ing hell man," he fumed.

"I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it."

In total, Hamilton had four lap times deleted from the Singapore GP, all of which were in quick succession at the end of the race.

The Brit breached track limits at Turns 2,5 and 16, before the penalty-causing breach at Turn 17.

