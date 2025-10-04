F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
George Russell took a brilliant pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, combining with Max Verstappen to lock the McLarens out of the front row.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start in third after his abysmal weekend in Baku last time out, while Lando Norris will start down in fifth as the cracks in McLaren's dominance continue to widen.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was fastest during Q1, making the most of the track evolution to secure the fastest time ahead of rivals Russell and Norris.
The Brit did end up outqualifying his team-mate when the session got down to crunch time, but the Ferraris could only go sixth and seventh overall in another rough Saturday performance.
F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.158
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.182secs
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.366secs
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.379secs
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.428secs
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.530secs
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.626secs
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.688secs
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.710secs
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.797secs
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
