F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

George Russell took a brilliant pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, combining with Max Verstappen to lock the McLarens out of the front row.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start in third after his abysmal weekend in Baku last time out, while Lando Norris will start down in fifth as the cracks in McLaren's dominance continue to widen.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was fastest during Q1, making the most of the track evolution to secure the fastest time ahead of rivals Russell and Norris.

The Brit did end up outqualifying his team-mate when the session got down to crunch time, but the Ferraris could only go sixth and seventh overall in another rough Saturday performance.

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.158 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.182secs 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.366secs 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.379secs 5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.428secs 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.530secs 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.626secs 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.688secs 9 Ollie Bearman Haas +0.710secs 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.797secs 11 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN Q2 12 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q2 13 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q2 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q2 15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN Q2 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber OUT IN Q1 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1 19 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

