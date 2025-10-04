close global

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

Sheona Mountford
George Russell took a brilliant pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, combining with Max Verstappen to lock the McLarens out of the front row.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start in third after his abysmal weekend in Baku last time out, while Lando Norris will start down in fifth as the cracks in McLaren's dominance continue to widen.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was fastest during Q1, making the most of the track evolution to secure the fastest time ahead of rivals Russell and Norris.

The Brit did end up outqualifying his team-mate when the session got down to crunch time, but the Ferraris could only go sixth and seventh overall in another rough Saturday performance.

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1George RussellMercedes1:29.158
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.182secs
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.366secs
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.379secs
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.428secs
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.530secs
7Charles LeclercFerrari+0.626secs
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.688secs
9Ollie BearmanHaas+0.710secs
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.797secs
11Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q2
12Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
13Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
14Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
15Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q1
17 Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
18Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
20Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

