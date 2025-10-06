Fernando Alonso shocks with X-RATED Lewis Hamilton rant

Change your timezone:

F1 champion Fernando Alonso issued a shocking rant full of expletives about Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix.

During the closing stages of Sunday's race, Hamilton dropped back behind team-mate Charles Leclerc after an impressive stint on the soft tyres and into the clutches of long-standing rival Alonso.

It was later revealed that the champion suffered a brake issue on the final lap, and the previous 30 second gap was reduced to four tenths of a second by Alonso.

Due to his ongoing brake issues, Hamilton swerved off track and exceeded limits at Turns 2, 5, 16 and 17, a total of four violations which was enough to earn him a five-second time penalty.

Hamilton’s breach of the rules left Alonso frustrated from behind however, where he launched a foul-mouthed rant over team radio.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff admits he 'wanted to quit' F1 during Hamilton years

Alonso and Hamilton rivalry re-ignites

Speaking on British broadcaster Sky Sports F1's feature show, Ted’s Notebook, pundit and presenter Ted Kravitz recounted Alonso’s X-rated tirade.

According to Kravitz, Alonso said over team radio: “Oh, f***ing hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f***ing believe it, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I mean, I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it.

“Is it safe to drive with no brakes?”

Alonso’s Aston Martin race engineer then replied: “We are looking to, we agree, we're checking track limits and stuff as well. You see, there's a margin there…That is P8 anyway, so good recovery.”

Alonso replied: “Yeah, but this should be f***ing P7. I mean, you cannot drive like if you are alone on track. No respect [for] the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them.”

The incident Alonso referred to occurred in FP3 after Liam Lawson crashed his Racing Bulls and a red flag stopped the session.

Hamilton was then placed under investigation for failing to slow under red flag conditions, but the stewards decided no further action was to be taken on the incident as the Ferrari star maintained full control of his car at all times.

The stewards looked less favourably on his track limit violations on Sunday however, where the Brit received a five-second time penalty and demotion.

Hamilton dropped from P7 to eighth as a result of the penalty, while Alonso was promoted to seventh, which most likely placated the furious Spaniard.

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

Related