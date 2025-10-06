Fernando Alonso shocks with X-RATED Lewis Hamilton rant
Fernando Alonso shocks with X-RATED Lewis Hamilton rant
F1 champion Fernando Alonso issued a shocking rant full of expletives about Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix.
During the closing stages of Sunday's race, Hamilton dropped back behind team-mate Charles Leclerc after an impressive stint on the soft tyres and into the clutches of long-standing rival Alonso.
It was later revealed that the champion suffered a brake issue on the final lap, and the previous 30 second gap was reduced to four tenths of a second by Alonso.
Due to his ongoing brake issues, Hamilton swerved off track and exceeded limits at Turns 2, 5, 16 and 17, a total of four violations which was enough to earn him a five-second time penalty.
Hamilton’s breach of the rules left Alonso frustrated from behind however, where he launched a foul-mouthed rant over team radio.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff admits he 'wanted to quit' F1 during Hamilton years
Alonso and Hamilton rivalry re-ignites
Speaking on British broadcaster Sky Sports F1's feature show, Ted’s Notebook, pundit and presenter Ted Kravitz recounted Alonso’s X-rated tirade.
According to Kravitz, Alonso said over team radio: “Oh, f***ing hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f***ing believe it, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I mean, I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it.
“Is it safe to drive with no brakes?”
Alonso’s Aston Martin race engineer then replied: “We are looking to, we agree, we're checking track limits and stuff as well. You see, there's a margin there…That is P8 anyway, so good recovery.”
Alonso replied: “Yeah, but this should be f***ing P7. I mean, you cannot drive like if you are alone on track. No respect [for] the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them.”
The incident Alonso referred to occurred in FP3 after Liam Lawson crashed his Racing Bulls and a red flag stopped the session.
Hamilton was then placed under investigation for failing to slow under red flag conditions, but the stewards decided no further action was to be taken on the incident as the Ferrari star maintained full control of his car at all times.
The stewards looked less favourably on his track limit violations on Sunday however, where the Brit received a five-second time penalty and demotion.
Hamilton dropped from P7 to eighth as a result of the penalty, while Alonso was promoted to seventh, which most likely placated the furious Spaniard.
READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule
Related
Latest News
Fernando Alonso shocks with X-RATED Lewis Hamilton rant
- 54 minutes ago
F1 fans left FURIOUS over Lewis Hamilton snub
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Standings: Drivers' championship gets more tense as McLaren claim team prize
- Today 17:09
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin FUMES at team after keeping major playoff rival alive
- Today 15:45
NASCAR star Carson Hocevar opens up on next Facebook Marketplace purchase
- Today 15:03
Season-ruining penalty handed out by NASCAR at dramatic Charlotte Roval race
- Today 14:02
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
- Vandaag 03:02
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
- 4 october
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september