F1 Results Today: Oscar Piastri furious at team as Max Verstappen closes championship gap

Oscar Piastri spent his Sunday fuming at his McLaren team and team-mate Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen closed the championship gap to the papaya pair for the third week in a row.

McLaren had hoped that the headlines leaving the race would be around them clinching back-to-backs constructors' titles for the first time since 1991.

However, controversy marred their world title success, with Piastri clearly frustrated throughout the race after a lap one collision with the Brit.

Norris and Piastri made contact on the opening lap of the race, which sent the Aussie wide into the barrier and the Brit damaged his front wing.

Piastri was clearly unhappy with the aggressive move from his team-mate, and said over team radio: "So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or? What’s the go there?"

The Aussie later added: "That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair.

"If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."

To make matters worse, Piastri endured a slow pit stop and fell even further behind his team-mate, unable to launch a challenge for third late in the race.

In the end, the glory went to George Russell at the Singapore GP where he claimed his fifth career win, followed by Max Verstappen in second.

F1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

