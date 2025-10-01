Max Verstappen expecting major Red Bull test in Singapore

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen might have dominated at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, but the reigning Formula 1 champion is expecting a much tougher test in Singapore.

F1 hits the Marina Bay Street Circuit for round 18 of the 2025 campaign this weekend, with Verstappen looking for his third consecutive victory after previous victories in Baku and Monza.

However, despite his total dominance of the sport in recent seasons, the Red Bull star has never been victorious at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen, however, is desperate to change that statistic this year as he looks to fight his way back into championship contention with McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Verstappen has unfinished business in Singapore

Speaking in his preview of the weekend on the Verstappen.com website, the Red Bull driver claimed that he has unfinished business at the track, but knows it is going to be a stern test of Red Bull's recent resurgence.

"The last two races have been great for the team. We have made really strong progress, found a positive set up with the car, and are heading in the right direction," the four-time world champion said.

"Both were low downforce tracks that we performed well at, and the Singapore circuit is quite different, so will be more of a test.

"It is quite a physically demanding track for all drivers, and in this rac,e it is about really getting comfortable with the uncomfortable. It is a cool street circuit to drive but, of course, I have never won there so you could say there is unfinished business.

"We need a strong team performance so I am looking forward to what the week brings."

Is the 2025 championship a three-horse race?

Much of 2025 has been dominated by the two McLaren drivers, with the team having claimed seven one-twos and being on the verge of sealing their second successive constructors' title.

It has led to the notion that the 2025 drivers' championship is just a two-horse race, but Verstappen has claimed four race victories throughout 2024 and is lurking once more behind the two McLaren drivers, trailing Piastri by 69 points at present.

He is the only one of the three with championship-winning success, having claimed four titles already, and is likely to start getting his elbows out in battles with the two McLaren drivers as we approach the season's conclusion.

