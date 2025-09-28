Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari
Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed that he plans to race more events outside his chosen series in the future.
The Dutchman made his debut in the GT3 Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie debut on Saturday alongside Chris Lulham, winning by a comfortable margin in their Ferrari 296 GT3.
On Sunday, the pair secured third place in qualifying, but it didn't take the four-time F1 world champion long to snatch the lead at the first corner.
In the first stint of the four-hour event, Verstappen extended his lead to over a minute, in an unusual display of domination at the Nurburgring.
For the final two hours, Lulham took over from the Dutchman and managed to hold the fort so the pair could spray the champagne on the top step of the podium in Germany.
Jann Mardenborough finished second in his number 9 Haupt Racing Team Ford Mustang GT3, which he shared alongside team-mates Dennis Fetzer and Fabio Scherer.
Frank Stippler and Vincent Kolb followed in the number 6 sister car, and finished Sunday's race in third.
Will Verstappen compete at Nurburgring 24 Hours?
The next accolade for Verstappen to chase is the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which will take place next in 2026 from May 16-17.
Speaking after his GT3 victory in Germany, Verstappen reflected on the win and the experience in his Ferrari.
"Yes, it was great. The first two stints went really well," Verstappen said.
"The car performs well on a dry track, I already knew that from qualifying, we didn't make any big mistakes, and to win here on our first attempt is obviously fantastic.”
After proving popular thanks to his stunning race debut at the track, Verstappen was naturally asked about any the chances of a return there in the future, particularly where the Nurburgring 24 Hours is concerned.
Verstappen responded: "Of course, I would love to compete in the 24-hour race, whether that happens next year or later, but we still need more experience for that, of course.
"That's a given, so hopefully we can compete in more races next year."
Verstappen's NLS victory marks the end of a successful September for for the Dutchman, who is back on his winning form in F1 since securing back-to-back victories in Italy and Baku.
