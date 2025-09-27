Schumacher's IndyCar debut confirmed

Change your timezone:

Mick Schumacher is set to make his IndyCar debut at the home of the Indy500 next month, an official announcement has confirmed.

Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, and raced in F1 himself between 2021-2022 with the American-based Haas F1 team.

He was axed by Guenther Steiner at the end of 2022 having suffered a series of embarrassing crashes with Haas, including one in qualifying at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which left him unable to compete in Sunday's race.

Schumacher had been linked with a return to F1 via the new Cadillac outfit who will be joining the grid in 2026, but they opted to sign Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas instead.

Schumacher, who currently competes for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship and has secured four podiums in the series, may therefore have left his F1 dream behind, as he now focuses his attention on IndyCar.

Will Schumacher race in IndyCar?

The 26-year-old will participate in an IndyCar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on Monday, October 13 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - the home of the Indy 500, which Schumacher attended in May.

Schumacher’s test will be his first experience behind the wheel of an IndyCar, in the first step towards perhaps acquiring a full-time drive.

"I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test," Schumacher said in an official statement.

"A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity. The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a racetrack with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds.

"I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of this race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport.

"Great to be able to see what it is all about and how difficult it is, since I hear a lot about how tough it is physically. It is not a secret that I am a big fan of single-seater racing, after all, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels."

RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal, also said: "I have followed Mick’s career from afar as well as that of his father, so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting.

"I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick, as he gets his first experience in an Indy car. Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent, and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from."

