NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race
NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are mourning the loss of their dog, Junebug, at the age of 15.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released
Beard Motorsports have announced their final NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission
Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart has sent a dire warning to teams hoping to challenge Team Penske for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series title.
➡️ READ MORE
Joe Gibbs Racing chief warns NASCAR drivers 'playing nice' will harm team's success
Joe Gibbs Racing faces a pivotal decision in its 2025 NASCAR season after that Denny Hamlin vs Ty Gibbs beef at New Hampshire last weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR 'seriously weighing the possibility' of SEISMIC Cup Series change
NASCAR is seriously considering a massive change to its Cup Series postseason format, which could mean the death of the hated playoffs.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream
- 52 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race
- 1 hour ago
F1 star tipped to replace Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 02:00
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin kicked out of Uber in Miami
- Today 01:00
NASCAR 'seriously weighing the possibility' of SEISMIC Cup Series change
- Today 00:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september
Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit
- 22 september