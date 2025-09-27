close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race

NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race

Chris Deeley
NASCAR logo on a flag

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are mourning the loss of their dog, Junebug, at the age of 15.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released

Related image
Related image

Beard Motorsports have announced their final NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission

Related image
Related image

Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart has sent a dire warning to teams hoping to challenge Team Penske for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series title.

➡️ READ MORE

Joe Gibbs Racing chief warns NASCAR drivers 'playing nice' will harm team's success

Related image
Related image

Joe Gibbs Racing faces a pivotal decision in its 2025 NASCAR season after that Denny Hamlin vs Ty Gibbs beef at New Hampshire last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR 'seriously weighing the possibility' of SEISMIC Cup Series change

Related image
Related image

NASCAR is seriously considering a massive change to its Cup Series postseason format, which could mean the death of the hated playoffs.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Latest News

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 52 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star tipped to replace Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin
Formula 1

F1 star tipped to replace Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin kicked out of Uber in Miami
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin kicked out of Uber in Miami

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR 'seriously weighing the possibility' of SEISMIC Cup Series change
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR 'seriously weighing the possibility' of SEISMIC Cup Series change

  • Today 00:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september
 Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit

Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit

  • 22 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x