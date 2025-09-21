FIA confirms F1 star disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

The FIA has confirmed that Formula 1 star Esteban Ocon has been disqualified from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Haas F1 driver did not have the best of sessions in Baku, eliminated from the action in Q1 and finishing down in 18th, three places behind teammate Ollie Bearman.

However, post-qualifying things were set to get even worse for the Frenchman, with Ocon and Haas referred to the stewards for an alleged breach of Article 3.15.17 of the FIA Technical Regulations, which pertains to the rear wing main plane tip deflection test.

At 7:31pm local time in Baku, FIA Formula One Technical Delegate Jo Bauer wrote in an official document: "A rear wing main plane tip deflection test according to TR Article 3.15.17 was carried out on car 31.

"The deflection figures measured on this rear wing exceeded the allowed deflection of 0.5mm. Therefore I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

FIA disqualify Esteban Ocon from qualifying

The FIA later confirmed that Ocon was excused from the hearing, but the Haas team representative of the No. 31 car, along with the Haas Head of Car Engineering, were summoned to the stewards' room, with the FIA Technical Delegate and FIA Deputy Technical Delegate also present.

As a result of the hearing, the FIA confirmed that Esteban Ocon had been disqualified from the qualifying session having breached Article 3.15.17 of the FIA Technical Regulations.

The decision from the stewards read: "The FIA representatives described the test procedure used and reported that the distance between the two sections of RV-RW-PROFILES and RV-RW-TIP inboard of Y=525 varied by more than the permitted 0.5mm (0.6mm on the left side and 0.825mm on the right side.

"The calibration of the measuring instrument was verified and valid.

"The team conceded that the test procedure as outlined in the regulations had been followed and explained that the discrepancy was a result of a problem with the production of the assembly of this specific part.

"The Stewards determine that the vehicle does not comply with the regulations and hence impose the usual penalty of disqualification from the Qualifying classifications."

Will Esteban Ocon race on Sunday?

Following Ocon's disqualification, Haas sent an official request to the FIA asking for permission to allow the No. 31 car to start Sunday's race.

The FIA has since confirmed that they have granted Ocon this permission and that the French driver will take part in Sunday's grand prix.

Having been disqualified from qualifying, naturally, Ocon is set to start the race in 20th position, as per the FIA's provisional starting grid.

