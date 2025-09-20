F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 cars are back out on track at the Baku City Circuit once again on Saturday, September 20, for a crucial qualifying session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are set to battle it out once again for pole position, although after Friday's running, perhaps Ferrari could be in with a shout, too.

Piastri leads Norris by 31 points, and is hoping to extend that gap at a circuit that Norris suffered an embarrassing moment at in 2024 while challenging Max Verstappen for the title.

The Brit exited qualifying in Q1, starting the race all the way down in 17th, which caused serious damage to his chances of closing the huge gap to Verstappen in the standings.

If something similar happens this year, it could allow Piastri to open up an almost unassailable lead, but Norris will have his focus firmly set on trying to win the race in Baku, and pole position on Saturday would go a long way to helping him in that goal.

The McLaren drivers will be wary of the threat of an in-form Verstappen, however, with the Dutchman winning last time out at Monza.

Verstappen has claimed five pole positions already in 2025, and will be looking to spoil the McLaren party in Baku.

Here are your timings for today's crucial qualifying session.

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (AZT): 4:00pm Saturday

United States Eastern (ET): 8:00am Saturday

United States Central (CT): 7:00am Saturday

United States Pacific (PT): 5:00am Saturday

United States Mountain (MT): 6:00am Saturday



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

