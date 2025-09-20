F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars are back out on track at the Baku City Circuit once again on Saturday, September 20, for a crucial qualifying session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are set to battle it out once again for pole position, although after Friday's running, perhaps Ferrari could be in with a shout, too.
Piastri leads Norris by 31 points, and is hoping to extend that gap at a circuit that Norris suffered an embarrassing moment at in 2024 while challenging Max Verstappen for the title.
The Brit exited qualifying in Q1, starting the race all the way down in 17th, which caused serious damage to his chances of closing the huge gap to Verstappen in the standings.
If something similar happens this year, it could allow Piastri to open up an almost unassailable lead, but Norris will have his focus firmly set on trying to win the race in Baku, and pole position on Saturday would go a long way to helping him in that goal.
The McLaren drivers will be wary of the threat of an in-form Verstappen, however, with the Dutchman winning last time out at Monza.
Verstappen has claimed five pole positions already in 2025, and will be looking to spoil the McLaren party in Baku.
Here are your timings for today's crucial qualifying session.
What time is F1 qualifying today?
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (AZT): 4:00pm Saturday
United States Eastern (ET): 8:00am Saturday
United States Central (CT): 7:00am Saturday
United States Pacific (PT): 5:00am Saturday
United States Mountain (MT): 6:00am Saturday
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
