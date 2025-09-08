close global

George Russell handed unhappy verdict amid Mercedes contract situation

Kerry Violet
Mercedes F1 star George Russell is said to be unhappy at Mercedes, with F1 legend Martin Brundle giving Toto Wolff some advice.

Russell is set to be out of contract at the end of 2025, and has not yet had his deal renewed, even though Wolff has constantly reiterated that both Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be the drivers for 2026.

Wolff was interested in signing Max Verstappen to the team, which likely would have made both Russell and Antonelli nervous, but that blockbuster signing is no longer a possibility.

Though the Dutchman has confirmed his loyalties to Red Bull for 2026, Wolff has made no secret of the fact that he is keen to sign the champion in the future, with Brundle now claiming that his public efforts to secure Verstappen have left Russell feeling hurt.

Russell has unsurprisingly outshone his rookie team-mate during the 2025 campaign but neither of them have secured a new deal, with Antonelli's nerves now seeping through into his on-track performance.

Mercedes driver duo facing F1 uncertainties

In the run up to Sunday’s Italian GP, Brundle was asked by Nico Rosberg what he would do with Antonelli for next season if he was in Wolff’s shoes.

Brundle responded, also touching on Russell's situation live on Sky Sports: "I’d take him but I would have signed George [Russell] a long time ago because George is not happy is he," he said.

"It’s very easy to see that George feels quite bruised all the Max [Verstappen] talk and what have you through the summer, but when you look at the car at McLaren and other teams, I just think they’ve injected too many of their own problems into the driver lineup, I’d keep him."

Rosberg then suggested if he was in Wolff’s position, he would hold off on handing the rookie a new contract yet, suggesting the winter break as the best time to do so.

Rosberg then gave his verdict, adding: "Unfortunately at the moment you’d have to still wait and you’d have to wait it out until the end of the season and maybe make the call in the winter then.

"Because at the moment it’s hard to sign it today. There’s too many mistakes still happening from young Antonelli but I do believe he has huge potential and he should be there next year."

