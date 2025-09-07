F1 Results Today: McLaren thrashed as Max Verstappen dominates at Monza

Change your timezone:

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is a Formula 1 race winner once again after a stunning performance at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

The four-time and reigning world champion started the race at Monza on pole position and went on to win by a margin just shy of 20 seconds, putting on a dominant display in front of the Italian crowd to claim his third victory of the season.

Of course, that doesn’t tell the full story. Verstappen did lose the lead in the early stages, forced to concede first position to McLaren’s Lando Norris having only stayed ahead of him by cutting the corner at the first chicane.

However, the Dutchman quickly found himself back in front in the following laps, and he never looked back from thereon out, eeking out his advantage over the McLaren star further and further with every passing lap.

Norris eventually came home in second despite some late pit-stop drama, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri having to let him back through after the Brit gave up pit stop priority to protect Piastri from Leclerc behind.

The issue came when McLaren fluffed Norris’ stop and Piastri undercut him - something Norris was assured would not happen. In the end, Piastri played nicely, but it certainly could have been a far more dramatic situation had he not allowed his teammate through.

Elsewhere, Ferrari finished P4 and P6 with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at their home grand prix, with Mercedes’ George Russell finishing P5. Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10 at Monza.

Who won the Italian Grand Prix today?

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull LEADER 2 Lando Norris McLaren +19.207 secs 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +21.351 secs 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +25.624 secs 5 George Russell Mercedes +32.881 secs 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +37.449 secs 7 Alexander Albon Williams +50.537 secs 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +58.484 secs 9 Kimi Antonelli* Mercedes +59.762 secs 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1:03.891 secs 11 Carlos Sainz Williams +1:04.469 secs 12 Ollie Bearman* Haas +1:19.288 secs 13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1:20.701 secs 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1:22.351 secs 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 lap 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 lap 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap NC Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF (Lap 24) NC Nico Hulkenberg Sauber DNS

*10-second time penalties were applied as per in-race stewards' decision to Kimi Antonelli (Driving erratically) and Ollie Bearman (Causing a collision).

