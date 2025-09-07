F1 Results Today: McLaren thrashed as Max Verstappen dominates at Monza
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is a Formula 1 race winner once again after a stunning performance at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.
The four-time and reigning world champion started the race at Monza on pole position and went on to win by a margin just shy of 20 seconds, putting on a dominant display in front of the Italian crowd to claim his third victory of the season.
Of course, that doesn’t tell the full story. Verstappen did lose the lead in the early stages, forced to concede first position to McLaren’s Lando Norris having only stayed ahead of him by cutting the corner at the first chicane.
However, the Dutchman quickly found himself back in front in the following laps, and he never looked back from thereon out, eeking out his advantage over the McLaren star further and further with every passing lap.
Norris eventually came home in second despite some late pit-stop drama, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri having to let him back through after the Brit gave up pit stop priority to protect Piastri from Leclerc behind.
The issue came when McLaren fluffed Norris’ stop and Piastri undercut him - something Norris was assured would not happen. In the end, Piastri played nicely, but it certainly could have been a far more dramatic situation had he not allowed his teammate through.
Elsewhere, Ferrari finished P4 and P6 with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at their home grand prix, with Mercedes’ George Russell finishing P5. Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10 at Monza.
Who won the Italian Grand Prix today?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|LEADER
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+19.207 secs
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+21.351 secs
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+25.624 secs
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+32.881 secs
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+37.449 secs
|7
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+50.537 secs
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+58.484 secs
|9
|Kimi Antonelli*
|Mercedes
|+59.762 secs
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1:03.891 secs
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1:04.469 secs
|12
|Ollie Bearman*
|Haas
|+1:19.288 secs
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1:20.701 secs
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1:22.351 secs
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 lap
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|NC
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF (Lap 24)
|NC
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|DNS
*10-second time penalties were applied as per in-race stewards' decision to Kimi Antonelli (Driving erratically) and Ollie Bearman (Causing a collision).
