F1 CEO speaks out on Lewis Hamilton Ferrari struggles

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has spoken out about Lewis Hamilton's slow start to life at Ferrari, as he pursues world title number eight.

Only Michael Schumacher has ever matched the British driver's seven F1 championships, with not even the great German surpassing that mark.

However, his last triumph came back in 2020, with Max Verstappen since establishing himself as F1's top dog by securing each of the last four championships.

Hamilton had hoped that he would once again put himself in contention at the top of the order this season having made the switch from Ferrari to Mercedes, but his dream move has quickly turned into a nightmare, with the 40-year-old languishing down in sixth in the standings.

But despite his title chances already over for another year, Domenicali believes it would be foolish to right him off in the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, he said: “First of all, Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I’m pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here.

“He wants to achieve his eighth title, and he will triumph again. So, stay with Lewis and he will do a great race, and be very, very strong after the summer [break].”

What does the future hold for Hamilton?

Hamilton has cut a dejected figure throughout much of the 2025 campaign, with last weekend at the Hungaroring his worst outing to date.

Having exited in Q2, the 105-time race winner was unable to improve on his starting position of 12th, as he failed to finish in the points for the first time this season.

Hamilton described himself as 'useless' after Saturday's qualifying horror show, and even suggested the team would be better off with a different driver at the wheel, before hinting at problems 'in the background' impacting his performances.

While he is more than likely going to at least end the year at Ferrari, many are predicting that he won't be wearing red on the grid in 2026 given his worrying decline in form.

Hamilton recently said his attention was already turning towards next season as both he and the team prepare to embrace a host of regulation changes, but those comments came before his most recent outing.

He now has some time to regoup over the summer break before making his return to the track in Zandvoort at the end of August.

