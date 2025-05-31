F1 Qualifying Today: Spanish Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars hit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya once again on Saturday, May 31, for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.
After Friday's two practice sessions, McLaren once again looks to be the team to beat this weekend, seemingly unaffected by the new wing changes introduced for the remainder of the season.
Lando Norris topped FP1 quite comfortably on Friday, for example, with championship leader Oscar Piastri doing the exact same in FP2 later in the day.
At last year's Spanish Grand Prix, it was Norris who grabbed pole position for the race, too, just edging the now four-time world champion Max Verstappen on that occasion.
On Sunday, of course, Verstappen had the last laugh, going on to take the race victory, with Norris having to settle for second and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the podium in third.
We can't wait to see who comes out on top this weekend, and it all starts with who can get the best starting spot in qualifying later today!
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying start times
Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix kicks off at 4 pm local time in Barcelona (CEST), which means a start time of 10 am (ET) in the United States.
Find the start time converted to your local city and/or time zone below.
What time is F1 qualifying today?
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CEST)
|4 PM
|New York, NY (ET)
|10:00 AM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|10:00 AM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|10:00 AM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|10:00 AM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|10:00 AM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|9:00 AM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|9:00 AM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|9:00 AM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|9:00 AM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|9:00 AM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|9:00 AM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|8:00 AM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|8:00 AM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|8:00 AM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|8:00 AM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|7:00 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|7:00 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|7:00 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|7:00 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|7:00 AM
For Global timings for today's qualifying session, please see here.
How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today
Saturday's qualifying session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States, with Spanish coverage also available on ESPN Deportes.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul